Cape Verde positive on arrival ahead of Uganda Cranes duel | 2019 AFCON Qualifiers

Cape Verde players and officials at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 AFCON Qualifiers (Group L)



Uganda Cranes Vs. Cape Verde

17th November 2018

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 40,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)



The delegation from West African country Cape Verde safely arrived in Uganda on Thursday afternoon ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Uganda Cranes.



A 35 man contingent traveled aboard Emirates Airlines and they touched down Entebbe International Airport at 2 PM.



They were warmly received by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Protocol team that had Richard Nandigobe and FUFA delegate Sande Moni before being driven to Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Cape Verde head coach Rui Aguas in an interview with Kawowo Sports in Entebbe. Photo: David Isabirye



Upon arrival, all the officials and players looked relaxed, ready for the mission at hand.

Their head coach Rui Aguas expressed the need to win the game;



We have come with a clear objective – to win the match. We have four points which we have to build on and get the result. I know Uganda is at home and they are good but we are set. When we lost 1-0 at home, I was not in charge. Now, I am the coach in charge Rui Aguas, head coach Cape Verde

Cape Verde players at Entebeb International Airport (Photo: David Isabirye)



Part of the 24 players who traveled include Galatasaray Football club winger Garry Mendes Rodrigues.



The Dutch born Cape Verde player is among the nine forwards that also include; Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France) and Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France).





Of the 24 players, there are only two locally based players that is Emerson of Académica da Praia and Papalele of Mindelense.



Also on the team are three goalkeepers – Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands).



Aguas brieflu discussed about the game strategy come Saturday;



As we attack to break down the Ugandan team, we shall bear in mind of the offensive and defensive strategies. Rui Aguas



After four matches, Uganda leads the Group L standings with 10 points. Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.



As Uganda Cranes battle Cape Verde in Kampala, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at Setsoto stadium in Maseru.



The best two countries in the group will qualify for the final tournament.



The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.



Cape Verde Team (Players)

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands)



Defenders: Carlos Ponck (CD Aves, Portugal), Nivaldo Santos (Concordia, Romania), Stopira (MOL Vidi, Hungary), Tiago Almeida (Academico Viseu, Portugal), Gege (Al Feiha, Saudi Arabia), Fernando Varela (PAOK, Greece) and Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior, Netherlands)



Midfielders: Bruno Leite (FK Haugesund, Norway), Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France) Emerson (Académica da Praia, Cape Verde), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Babanco (Feirense, Portugal), Helder Tavares (Tondela, Portugal)

Strikers: Platini (Poli Iasi, Romania), Ryan Mendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates), Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray, Turkey), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France), Papalele (Mindelense, Cape Verde), Djaniny (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia), Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France)



Head coach: Rui Aguas