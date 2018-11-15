Cricket Cranes’ Division 2 dream crushed with defeat to Singapore

Singapore 204/10 in 49.4 overs beat Uganda 141/10 in 42 overs by 63 runs

Cricket Cranes celebrate a wicket

The curtain has come down on the Cricket Cranes Division 2 qualification campaign after they were beaten by a determined Singapore.

The Ugandans needed a win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for Division 2 next year in Namibia. After defeats to USA and neighbors Kenya, the Cricket Cranes could not afford to lose to Singapore if they were to have a chance of progressing to the next round.

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that proved a good one as Frank Nsubuga led from the front with the ball as the side picked up three quick wickets up front.

Singapore was on the ropes at 30 for 3, but a steady middle order helped them steady the ship to post a commanding 204 in 49 overs.

Riazat Shah (3/41) and Deus Muhumuza (3/46) picked up three wickets each but the pick of the bowlers was the veteran Frank Nsubuga (2/16) who bowled 5 maidens in his quota of 10 overs.

In the chase, Cricket Cranes lost Roger Mukasa and Arnold Otwani cheaply both not bothering the scorers. Brian Masaba (0) and Ronak Patel (8) came and left without much fuss as the top 6 batsmen only contributed 35 runs.

Only Kenneth Waiswa (61 not out) made an effort in the chase. Riazat Shah (16) was the only other batsman to make double figures as Cricket Cranes were bundled out for 141.

The 63 run defeat is the 3rd for Cricket Cranes and virtually knocks them out of the running to finish among the top 2 sides at the tournament. Their opening day win over Denmark remains the only thing that has gone their way in the desert.

They will face the hosts Oman in their final game on Sunday before returning to learn their fate in the new created World Cup qualification format.