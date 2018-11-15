FUFA Big League 2018/19: 10 enticing games on the menu for match day 3

Kitara players celebrate a previous success

FUFA Big League 2018/19

Match Day three (Thursday, November 15, 2018)

Rwenzori Group:

Kireka United Vs Proline – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kansai Plascon Vs Bumate United – Bishop S.S Play ground, Mukono

Ntinda United Vs Dove – Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Kabale Sharp Vs Water – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Kitara Vs Kira United – Kigaya ground, Hoima

Elgon Group:

Sunday, 18th November 2018:

Kyetume Vs JMC Hippos – Bishops S.S Play ground, Mukono

The Uganda’s second tier football division, FUFA Big league once again returns to the frey with 10 games on match day 3.

Nine of these matches will be played on Thursday, November 15, 2018 and one will take place on Sunday, 18th November 2018.

Five of the matches on Thursday will involve the Rwenzori group and the other four for Elgon group.

On form Proline, 3-1 winners against Ntinda United in the previous match at Lugogo makes the short trip to Namboole for the Kireka United duel.

Kansai Plascon plays host to Bumate United from Bundibungyo as Kabale Sjarp will take on Water at the Municipal stadium in Kabale.

Ntinda United, who have not yet won any game in two matches host Mark Twinamatisko’s Dove at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Under-fire Kitara, whose head coach Samuel Kawalya is reported to have absconded from duty host Kira United at their newly opened Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Kitara seeks to make quick amends bearing in mind they were held by Proline to a non-scoring home draw before falling 1-0 to rivals Doves on the subsequent match day two.

Action between Wakiso Giants and Amuka Bright Stars at the Lira P7 play ground. The game ended 2 all

Meanwhile, the four games in the Elgon group have the log leaders Kataka visit big talking and free spending Ibrahim Kirya’s Wakiso Giants at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Kataka has won once away to new entrants Nebbi Central anddrawn at their San Siro home while Wakiso Giants has two consecutive draws away to Amuka Bright Stars and Jinja Municipal Council Hippos.

Allan Kabonge (extreme left) on the Entebbe technical bench against Light S.S. Entebbe lost 2-1 at home. Photo: David Isabirye

Nebbi Central face Allan Kabonge’s Entebbe at the Nebbi Play-ground, Light S.S host Doves All Stars at the Amuria High school play-ground.

UPDF, relegated from top tier league will host Lira based Amuka Bright Stars at the intimidating Bombo Army Barracks Stadium.

Sunday’s only game will see Alex Isabirye’s Kyetume host Jinja Municipal Council Hippos at Mukono Bishops.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the FUFA Big League season in May 2019.

The top two clubs per group earn direct promotion whilst the third is determined via a promotional play off.

The FUFA Big League has been played since 2010.