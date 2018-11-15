Goalkeeper Kigonya joins KPL side Kakamega Home Boyz

Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has joined Kenya Premier League (KPL) outfit Kakamega Home Boyz Football Club.

According to the player’s manager Simon Wasswa, the diminutive goalkeeper put pen to paper on a one-year deal from Sofapaka Sports Club.

Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Photo: David Isabirye)



Mathias Kigonya has signed for Kakamega Home Boyz Football Club for one season. Simon Wasswa, agent and representative of goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya

He is expected to start training with the club on Thursday, 15th November 2018.

Other signings at Kakamega Home Boyza include; Luke Namanda, David Odhiambo and Sosthenes Idah.

Kigonya’s debut at Kakamega Home Boyz will happen on Saturday, December 8, 2018 as they play host to newly promoted KCB at Bukhungu Stadium.



It is time for me to say goodbye to Sofapaka Sports Club. The club I have loved every single minute for since joining in June 2016. I had many offers since I announced my departure from Sofapaka last month but Kakamega’s deal was a bit better. Homeboyz will be my home for the next one year and I will do my best to help it achieve something during my stay. Mathias Kigonya

Kigonya had formerly played at Uganda Premier League side Bright Stars Football Club before crossing over to Sofapaka where he served for three seasons.

Last season, Kakamega Homeboyz finished 10th in the league.