Kirya’s Wakiso Giants target first league win

Fufa Big League, Thursday November 15

Wakiso Giants Vs Kataka FC – Bugembe 4pm

Feni Moses Ali will be key for Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants seek first season victory when they host early pacesetters in the Fufa Big League at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kirya’s side have drawn their past two games away to Amuka Bright Stars (2-2) and JMC Hippos (1-1) and are aware that a repeat of that or even worse will cause early panic.

“It’s high time we won a game,” said Kirya. “It will be a tough game against a good side but we want maximum points,” he added.

The Purple Sharks will miss the services of left back Sulaiman Jjingo who got injured in the previous game but Augustine Walusimbi has been included in the match day squad as his replacement.

Attacking midfielder Steven Bengo has also been left out of the squad.