Rogers Aloro: Ugandan defender signs for Tusker

Rogers Aloro

Tusker Football Club has announced the signing of Rogers Aloro from Sofapaka Football Club to bolster defense for the 2018-19 season.

The utility player has signed a three-year deal with the 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions after spending one and half years at Watoto Wa Mungu.

The former KCCA and The Saints versatile defender is delighted by joining the Brewers.

I am very happy to be part of this great club and looking forward to the season ahead. All I can do now is to go out there and deliver for the club. Rogers Aloro told the club website

At Tusker, he joins two others Ugandans in Hashim Sempala and former URA skipper Jimmy Kulaba.

Aloro is Tusker’s sixth signing thus far. Michael Madoya, Sammy Meja, Clyde Senaji, Hillary Wandera and Amini Muzerwa are the other new signings.

The 2018-19 Kenyan Premier League is scheduled to kick off early December and Tusker will start their campaign against Sony Sugar on Sunday, December 9.