Uganda Cranes intensify training drills prior to Cape Verde clash | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

Uganda Cranes players intensified training at Namboole Stadium (Photo: John Batanudde)

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

Saturday, 17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: Shs 15,000 (Ordinary), Shs 40,000 (VIP) & Shs 150,000 (VIP)

The Uganda Cranes team preparing for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against Cape Verde has intensified training drills at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Issues concerning physical and mental fitness for players have been polished ahead of the big duel.

There are barely 48 hours to the kick off of the match where Uganda Cranes need a point to seal the AFCON 2019 slot.

The team training session on Thursday will be conducted under closed doors following Wednesday morning session at Namboole.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre, the physical trainer Gerome D’Antonio, assistant coach Mathias Lule as well as the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba are closely monitoring the players.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre (second left) communicates to the players. Photo by John Batanudde

On Friday morning, the team captain Denis Onyango as well as the coach (Desabre) will address the media at Namboole Stadium board room for at least 30 minutes before the final training session.

Cape Verde who arrive on Thursday afternoon aboard Emirate Airlines will train on Friday evening.

Uganda Cranes only need a point from the remaining two matches against Cape Verde and Tanzania to seal a slot to the 2019 AFCON finals in Cameroon.

For the first time, the AFCON finals will be played in June with an increased number of countries (24) taking part.

Cameroon are the defending champions.

Uganda Cranes players in a ball work session at Namboole Stadium (Photo: John Batanudde)

Full Team in Residential camp at Kabira Country Club, Bukoto:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Back: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)