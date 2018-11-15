Uganda Kobs Player ratings: Kobs 1-0 South Sudan | U23 Afcon qualifiers

Mustapha Kizza scored the winner for Uganda Kobs

Uganda Kobs left it late against South Sudan in the 2019 Afcon U-23 qualifiers at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo to gain slim advantage.

Mustafa Kizza scored a late penalty in what was adisplay that left a lot to be desired but how did each player rate on the day.

Said Keni 6.0: Rarely tested on the afternoon but looked steady. He was involved in the winning goal with his long pass forward.

Mustafa Mujjuzi 3.0: Played out of position at right back/ right side of a three man defence and failed to impress. Replaced moments into the second half.

Mustafa Kizza 6.0: Kept calm to score a late penalty but not impressive by his standards.

Bashir Asiku 5.0: A little clumsy in possession but made one telling tackle to deny the opponents in the second half.

Geoffrey Wasswa 6.0: Calm, collected and as hard as a rock. Besides, he used the ball well out of defence.

Shafik Kagimu 5.0: For all his experience, he failed to dominate the game as would be expected.

Lawrence Bukenya 5.0: Tried to initiate attacks from deep but not as efficient.

Allan Okello 6.0: Didn’t impress as per his standards but always willing to pull off something special for the team.

Julius Poloto 6.0: The hard work and character was superb but lacked effectiveness on the day.

Joel Madondo 5.0: Started well with some good runs but was frustrated with lack of supply.

Steven Mukwala 6.0: Like Madondo, he lacked supply but won the penalty that won the Kobs the game.

Substitutes

Joseph Semujju 4.0: Didn’t make any telling contribution after replacing Mujjuzi in a tactical change that saw Poloto retreat to right back.

Duncan Sseninde 4.5: Injected pace and trickery into the game but with little final product.