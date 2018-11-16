2018 Ani Asinga Motocross: Riders poised to show case thrilling skills

A rider on one wheel showcasing talent during the rehearsal at Main Street Primary School. Jinja

2nd Ani Asinga Motocross Championship:

14 th November 2018

November 2018 At Main Street Primary School, Jinja

Entry Fees: 4000/= & 7000/=

Something special is brewing up in Jinja this festive season.

Unfortunately, it is not usual Nile Special beer that is truly brewed from the longest Africa’s river, The Nile.

Rather, it is in the sporting spheres – to be specific, the motorsport world.

The annual Ani Asinga motocross championship is back with its adrenaline lifting jigs and excitement at the Jinja Main Street Premises on 16th December 2018.

Riders in an internal competition during a practice round at Main Street Primary School

This championship was first held last year with a largely successful pilot project that left hundreds of thousands of motorsport fanatics in Eastern Uganda and across the country yearning for more.

This year’s championship was launched with vigor on 14th November 2018 at the Bax bar in Jinja Municipality.

L-R: Joseph Mutaka, MP Moses Grace Balyeku (middle) and Nelson Lufafa during the launch of the 2018 Ani Asinga Bike championship at Bax Bar in Jinja

Adding the crucial weight to the launch were two area members of parliament – Nelson Lufafa (Butembe constituency) and Moses Grace Balyeku (Jinja East) alongside the event main organizers – Tangosport Uganda alongside Eastern motor club.

Peter Brown, president Eastern Motorclub expressed delight upon the tremendous efforts executed by Tangosport Uganda in promoting sports generally.

In the same vein, he lauded the sponsors for the support given in running the event.

The chief architect of the event, Joseph Mutaka Joseph (managing Director at Tangosport Uganda) promised a largely successful event;



We promise all sports lovers in jinja, Eastern and Uganda at large that this year’s event is to make history. We had only Ugandan riders last year but we are lucky that this time we have been allowed by the motorcross federation to bring in riders from Kenya so expect something that has never happened before. We are very ready for this event and everything is moving as planned. We have over 60 riders and the event is starting at exactly 7:00am with adults paying 7,000/= and children 4,000/= so let us fill Jinja Main Street Primary School grounds on that day. Joseph Mutaka, managing director Tangosport Uganda

Joseph Mutaka, managing director Tangosport Uganda

Over 30 riders attended the official launch and showcased their bikes at Main Street primary school a moment that left the crowd satisfied and yarning for December 16th.



I will not promise the amount of support am to give but I promise on the side of the riders that I will connect them with mechanics to ensure that their bikes are in a good shape. For the organizers I will talk to the government to give you the necessary support in running your event. Legislator Moses Grace Balyeku, MP Jinja East constituency

Motocross riders and fans will have a field day at office at the 2018 Ani Asinga bike championship

Young riders will also be on the show

MP Balyeku greets one of the riders

Young riders will take part in the 2018 Ani Asinga motocross championship

With days fast running down to the event, many ardent followers in the motorsport fraternity will keenly await for the 2018 Ani Asinga Motorcross championship.