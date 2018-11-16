2018 Ani Asinga Motocross: Riders poised to show case thrilling skills

2nd Ani Asinga Motocross Championship:
- 14th November 2018
- At Main Street Primary School, Jinja
Entry Fees: 4000/= & 7000/=
Something special is brewing up in Jinja this festive season.
Unfortunately, it is not usual Nile Special beer that is truly brewed from the longest Africa’s river, The Nile.
Rather, it is in the sporting spheres – to be specific, the motorsport world.
The annual Ani Asinga motocross championship is back with its adrenaline lifting jigs and excitement at the Jinja Main Street Premises on 16th December 2018.
This championship was first held last year with a largely successful pilot project that left hundreds of thousands of motorsport fanatics in Eastern Uganda and across the country yearning for more.
This year’s championship was launched with vigor on 14th November 2018 at the Bax bar in Jinja Municipality.
Adding the crucial weight to the launch were two area members of parliament – Nelson Lufafa (Butembe constituency) and Moses Grace Balyeku (Jinja East) alongside the event main organizers – Tangosport Uganda alongside Eastern motor club.
Peter Brown, president Eastern Motorclub expressed delight upon the tremendous efforts executed by Tangosport Uganda in promoting sports generally.
In the same vein, he lauded the sponsors for the support given in running the event.
The chief architect of the event, Joseph Mutaka Joseph (managing Director at Tangosport Uganda) promised a largely successful event;
Joseph Mutaka, managing director Tangosport Uganda
We promise all sports lovers in jinja, Eastern and Uganda at large that this year’s event is to make history. We had only Ugandan riders last year but we are lucky that this time we have been allowed by the motorcross federation to bring in riders from Kenya so expect something that has never happened before. We are very ready for this event and everything is moving as planned. We have over 60 riders and the event is starting at exactly 7:00am with adults paying 7,000/= and children 4,000/= so let us fill Jinja Main Street Primary School grounds on that day.
Over 30 riders attended the official launch and showcased their bikes at Main Street primary school a moment that left the crowd satisfied and yarning for December 16th.
Legislator Moses Grace Balyeku, MP Jinja East constituency
I will not promise the amount of support am to give but I promise on the side of the riders that I will connect them with mechanics to ensure that their bikes are in a good shape. For the organizers I will talk to the government to give you the necessary support in running your event.
With days fast running down to the event, many ardent followers in the motorsport fraternity will keenly await for the 2018 Ani Asinga Motorcross championship.