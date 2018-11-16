2019 Afcon qualifiers: 15 nations could seal slots over the weekend

Uganda Cranes training will seal qualification with a point

Uganda, Nigeria, Mauritania and South Africa are among the fifteen nations that could seal their tickets to Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals should they pick desired results over the weekend.

The qualification matches for the campaign continue this weekend with several matches lined up.

Uganda Cranes need a point over visiting Cape Verde in Kampala to return to the competition for successive editions in Group L.

In the same group, Tanzania can also qualify if the win away to Lesotho and then Uganda beat Cape Verde.

Mauritania have an opportunity to qualify for the competition for the first time if they beat Botswana at home in Nouakchott.

The win will guarantee a top two finish for the side that won the reverse fixture 1-0.

In group E, both Nigeria and South Africa can qualify regardless of the result should Libya fall away to Seychelles.

The two nations face off in Soweto as they seek to return to the competition after missing out in 2017.

However, a draw will be enough for the Super Eagles regardless of how Libya and Seychelles fare while Bafana Bafana need victory.

Guinea also need maximum points off former winners Ivory Coast to confirm finishing in the top two in Group H.

Elsewhere, Mali will go through from Group C should they complete a double over Gabon after winning 2-1 in Bamako.

Meanwhile, Algeria and Benin over will also seal spots should they beat Togo and the Gambia respectively in Group D whereas while Zimbabwe need to avoid defeat against West Africans Liberia to advance from Group G.

Already,Madagascar, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, and Egypt secured qualification in the past round.

The two top teams from 12 Groups qualify for Cameroon 2019 finals that will see more than 16 teams take part for the first time.