Cranes, Kobs fixtures force adjustments in UPL fixtures

Mathew Odong’s URA will host Police on November 24 in an adjusted fixture

The Uganda Premier League secretariat has announced an adjustment in the fixtures in order to accommodate Uganda Cranes and Uganda Kobs fixtures.

In a communiqué signed by the UPL CEO, Bernard Bainamani, the affected clubs include Police, URA, KCCA, Vipers and Bul among others.

“Uganda Cranes will be playing an International Friendly match against Nigeria in Nigeria on Tuesday 20th November 2018 and the U-23 National Team will be playing the AFCON Qualifiers return leg match on Tuesday 20th November 2018 in South Sudan…” read part of the statement.

Uganda Cranes training

Accordingly, the fixtures for all Clubs that have three or more players on national duty have been rescheduled as indicated below and in accordance with article 19 (26) of FUFA Competitions Rules (If a club has three (3) or more players in the national team, the fixtures involving such a club may be called off three(3) days before and three(3) days after the national team engagement if it is to be played in Uganda and may be called off three(3) days before departure and three (3) days after return from an engagement outside Uganda).

· Match #57 URA FC Vs Police FC has been rescheduled to Saturday 24th November 2018, Mandela National Stadium-Namboole 4:00pm.

· Match #61 KCCA FC Vs Nyamityobora FC has been moved from Tuesday 20th November 2018 to Sunday 25th November 2018, StarTimes Stadium-Lugogo 4:00pm.

· Match #63 Vipers SC Vs Paidha Black Angles SC has been moved from Wednesday 21st November 2018 to Friday 23rd November 2018, St. Mary’s Stadium- Kitende 4:00pm.

Vipers will play on the continent

Relatedly, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Fixtures were released on 9th November 2018 and they involve Vipers FC (27th -28th Nov & 4th -5th Dec 2018) and KCCA FC (14th -16th Dec 2018).

Accordingly, we have adjusted their SUPL Fixtures as below;

· M#65 BUL FC Vs Vipers SC that was to be played on Friday 30th November 2018 has been postponed (A new date to be communicated later).

· M# 73 Vipers SC Vs Police FC has been moved from Wednesday 5th December 2018 to Sunday 9th December 2018.

· M#96 KCCA FC Vs Paidha Black Angels SC that was to be played on Saturday 15th December 2018 has been postponed (A new date to be communicated later).

The 2018/19 UPL is already halfway into the first round with Mbarara City leading the standings with 16 points from eight games.