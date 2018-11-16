Emong, Mugerwa and Wokorach in Kabras starting line-up as curtains rise on 2018-19 Kenya Cup

Saturday, November 17

Kabras vs. Mean Machine – 4:00 pm, ASK Showgrounds, Kakamega

Asuman Mugerwa

The 2018-19 Kenya Cup starts on Saturday, November and the 2016 Champions, Kabras will be in action against the Mean machine at

ASK Showgrounds in Kakamega.

The game will feature three Ugandans; Asuman Mugerwa, Eliphaz Emong and Philip Wokorach, all turning out for Kabras.

The trio played together in last season’s Kenya Cup final in which Kabras lost to KCB and also featured for the Uganda Rugby Cranes in the Gold Cup.

New head coach Henley Du Plessis named his first match 23 and Wokorach returns at his favorite position, full back. Rugby Cranes captain Mugerwa starts at tighthead prop while Emong will be locking.

Kabras Sugar XV: 1. Hosea Ngesa 2. Max Adaka (C) 3. Asuman Mugerwa 4. Eliphaz Emong 5. Hillary Odhiambo 6. Dan Sikuta 7. Charlton Mokua 8. Claude Johannes 9. Brian Tanga 10. Logan Basson 11. Malika Habil 12. Johnstone Mungau 13. Nick Barasa (VC) 14. Paul Abuto 15. Philip Wokorach

Replacements: 16. Geoffrey Shitambisi 17. Bramwell Mayaka 18. Steve Ochieng 19. Steve Olouch 20. Geoffrey Messo 21. Barry Robinson 22. Fabian Olando 23. Kevin Keegan