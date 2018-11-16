Fiston hits four as Burundi down South Sudan in Juba

Group C Result

South Sudan 2-5 Burundi

Abdul Razak Fiston

Abdul Razak Fiston scored four times as Burundi came from a goal down to thump South Sudan 5-2 in a 2019 Afcon Group C qualifier played in Juba on Friday.

Atak Lua put the hosts in the lead after fourteen minutes but the lead last just one minute thanks to Fiston equaliser.

Five minute to the break, Cedric Amissi put Burundi in the lead for the first time but it was cancelled in the 71st when the hosts equalised.

It took only five minutes for Burundi to restore their lead when JS Kablyie forward Fiston got his second on the afternoon.

The former Sofapaka and Mamelodi Sundowns man then got his third and fourth in the 86th and 87th minutes respectively as Burundi moved top of Group C with 9 points with one game left.

With Gabon and Mali to face off later on Saturday, Burundi win means they remain in contention to finish in the top two and qualify for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations Cup finals.