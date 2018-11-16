FUFA Big League: Kansai Plascon humiliates Bumate United in Mukono | Rwenzori Group

Kansai Plascon won 5-0 over Bumate United, the biggest victory of the FUFA Big League this season

FUFA Big League 2018/19 (Match Day three Results):

Rwenzori Group:

Kansai Plascon 5-0 Bumate United

Elgon Group:

Kansai Placon Football Club recored the biggest victory during match day three of the FUFA Big League on Thursday, 15th November 2018, winning 5-0 over visiting Bumate United from Bundibungyo district at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono.

The FUFA Uganda Premier League side opened the scoring through Brian Oyuka’s well taken free-kick.

Serial goal scorer Henry Kitegenya doubled the scores with a calmly drilled penalty.

Robert Ssentongo Junior, formely at Masavu and lately Ntinda United ensured that the first half ends 3-0 in favour of the home side.

In the second half, Musa Nakibinge and Frank Munna sealed the goal scoring business as they now lead the Rwenzori group.

We are glad that we perfected goal scoring unlike on the previous match day. Let us hope that this form continues for the rest of the season Yusuf Nampala, Public Relations Officer, Kansai Plascon F.C

The other Rwenzori games were all stalemates ending one goal apiece.

Ntinda held visiting Dove from Masindi at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Kabale Sharp and Water also shared the spoils and so was Kitara and Kira United at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Meanwhile, the Kireka United versus Police encounter was not played because of the unavailability of Mandela National Stadium where Kireka United hosts their games.

The venue was being prepared for the Uganda Cranes – Cape Verde match.

Come the Elgon Group, Wakiso Giants recored their first win of the season, in style, triumphing 3-0 over Kataka.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Moses Ali Feni and Ivan Kiweewa ensured maximum points for Ibrahim Kirya’s charges in their first home match at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

UPDF won 2-0 at home over visiting Amuka Bright Stars with Herbert Katongole and Sulaiman Majanjaloo (penalty) on target at the Bombo Army Military stadium.

Soroti based Light S.S maintained their rich vein of form, winning 1-0 over Doves All Stars at the Amuria High school play ground.

Daniel Otim struck a decent 89th minute free-kick for the Students side who also won 2-1 away to Entebbe on match day two.

Away in Nebbi, Entebbe earned a point over the debutants, Nebbi Central during a goal-less draw.

The FUFA Big League will resume on Sunday, 18th November 2018 when Alex Isabirye’s Kyetume hosts JMC Hippos at the Bishops S.S play groud in Mukono.

Three clubs are promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League.

Sunday, 18th November 2018: