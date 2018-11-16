FUFA Big League: Wakiso Giants perfect the “Malwedhe Challenge” with perfect win over Kataka | Elgon Group

Wakiso Giants Football Club players perfected the Malwedhe Challenge in celebration of their 3-0 win over Kataka at Bugembe

FUFA Big League 2018/19 (Match Day three Results):

Elgon Group:

Wakiso Giants 3-0 Kataka (Scorers: Hassan Wasswa Dazo, 53’ Moses Ali Feni, 76’ Ivan Kiweewa)

UPDF 2-0 Amuka Bright Stars (Scorers: Herbert Katongole, Sulaiman Majanjaloo – penalty

Light S.S 1-0 Doves All Stars (Scorer: 89’ Daniel Otim)

Nebbi Central 0-0 Entebbe

Rwenzori Group:

KansaiPlascon 5-0 Bumate United



Ntinda United 1-1 Dove

Kabale Sharp 1-1 Water

Kitara 1-1 Kira United

Kireka United Vs Proline (*Postponed because of Uganda Cranes training at Namboole Stadium. Game will be played on Monday, 19th November 2018)

Wakiso Giants XI vs Kataka [Wakiso Giants Media]

The “Malwedhe Challenge” is the talk of town of late. In the challenge, one is tasked to slide off his feet to the ground.

Uganda’s second tier side, Wakiso Giants Football Club perfected the challenge in the celebration of one of their three goals past Kataka in an Elgon group game played at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

Former Express and KCCA utility player Hassan Wasswa Dazo spur headed the goal scoring business on the day.

Midfielder Moses Ali Feni and Ivan Kiweewa also scored to ensure that coach Ibrahim Kirya and the rest of his crew win first home match at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

The first win is so important to us. We are excited that the players gave their best and personally I am glad that we have won at Bugembe, a place where I grew up from. We shall be focused for the rest of the matches Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya, head coach for Wakiso Giants

Isaac Ntege (left) challenges for an aerial ball at Bugembe [Wakiso Giants Media]

Wakiso Giants is now second on the team log behind on-form Light S.S from Soroti.

The league debutants once again won 1-0 over Doves All Stars at the Amuria High school play ground.

Daniel Otim scored the winner in the 89th minute via a well taken free-kick from distance.

This was Light S.S’s second win having defeated Entebbe 2-1 at Wankulukuku Stadium on match day two.

UPDF won 2-0 at home over visiting Amuka Bright Stars with Herbert Katongole and Sulaiman Majanjaloo (penalty) on target at the Bombo Army Military stadium.

Away in Nebbi, Entebbe earned a point over the debutants, Nebbi Central during a goal-less draw.

Excited football fans at Bugembe Stadium

Meanwhile, in the Rwenzori group, Kansai Placon Football Club recored the biggest victory during match day three of the FUFA Big League humiliating 5-0 over visiting Bumate United from Bundibungyo district at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono.

Brian Oyuka, Henry Kitegenya (penalty), Robert Ssentongo Junior, Musa Nakibinge and Frank Munna were all target for Kansai Plascon.

The other Rwenzori games were all stalemates ending one goal apiece.

Ntinda held visiting Dove from Masindi at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Kabale Sharp and Water also shared the spoils and so was Kitara and Kira United at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

The Kireka United versus Police encounter was not played because of the unavailability of Mandela National Stadium where Kireka United hosts their games.

The venue was being prepared for the Uganda Cranes – Cape Verde match.

The FUFA Big League will resume on Sunday, 18th November 2018 when Alex Isabirye’s Kyetume hosts JMC Hippos at the Bishops S.S play groud in Mukono.

Three clubs are promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League.

Sunday, 18th November 2018: