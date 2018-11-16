Kalungi – I can’t wait to cheer Uganda Cranes at 2019 AFCON

Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi has wished the national team all the best as they negotiate the final bend of qualification for the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

Henry Kalungi

Sebastien Desabre’s men face Cape Verde at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, needing just one point to make it to the showpiece.

Uganda, then, under the guise of now Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic, overcame the Blue Sharks 1-0 in the first leg in Paria last year courtesy of a late Goeffrey Sserunkuma goal.

Kalungi – who plies his trade at Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship – hopes they make it to Cameroon, promising support all the way.

“I know the technical team and the boys have worked hard to get at this point,” Kalungi told Kawowo Sports.

“They have represented our country so well and I know everyone is proud of what FUFA and technical team and and the players have achieved.

“I wish we could be there to cheer them on but I know they will continue to make the all country proud.

“Looking forward to cheering the team on in AFCON and hopefully the boys get the job done in front of our fans.

“Good luck to FUFA and the all team.We shall be praying for a beautiful soccer and results tomorrow.”

Uganda currently leads with Group L with 10 points, while Tanzania is second with only 5 points. Cape Verde is third with 4 points. Lesotho is bottom with only 2 points.