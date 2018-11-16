Kirya describes win at Bugembe as special

Ibrahim Kirya, Wakiso Giants Coach

Ibrahim Kirya described Wakiso Giants’ first win inthe Fufa Big League as special after the side defeated Kataka FC 3-0 on Thursday.

Goals from Hassan Wasswa Dazo, skipper Feni Ali andsecond half substitute Ivan Kiweewa alias Kaloolo gave the Purple Sharks thewin ending a two game streak that had seen them draw.

“It was very important to win the game after twodraws,” he said. “The boys played well especially after going up and that wasgreat,” he added before saying the win was special since it was achieved atBugembe.

“What made it even more special is that, Igot it from a ground where (Bugembe) I started my footballing journey, it’s a great honour.

Wakiso Giants next game will be a trip to Bukedea on Thursday November 22.

The side currently lie second in Elgon Group with 5 points, two adrift of leaders Light SSS.