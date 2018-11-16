Mustafa Kizza: Uganda Kobs’ goal hero prayed for the strike against South Sudan

Mustapha Kizza scorer of the winning for Uganda Kobs prayed and worked for the moment [Photo: John Batanudde]

AFCON U-23 Qualifiers

First Leg: Wednesday, 14th November 2018

Uganda Kobs 1-0 South Sudan

Return Leg: Tuesday, 20th November 2018

South Sudan Vs Uganda Kobs – Juba Stadium

Uganda U-23 and KCCA Football Club left back Mustafa Kizza admitted he prayed and worked hard for the goal against South Sudan in the AFCON U-23 qualifier at Lugogo.



I worked so hard to get that goal. In fact, I had prayed before and during the game. I thank the rest of my teammates for the victory although we did not get as many goals as created but we shall build this victory when we play the return leg. Thanks be to Allah Mustafa Kizza, KCCA and Uganda U-23 left back

Kizza beats Makueth Wol to the ball [Photo: John Batanudde]

Uganda Kobs registered a hard fought 1-0 win over South Sudan during the opening leg.

Kizza beat the largely impressive goalkeeper Ramadan John Mayik Diing from the penalty spot in the very last minute of the well-contested game.

Kizza confidently struck the match winner after a penalty awarded by Egyptian FIFA Referee Ahmed El Ghandour following a foul on Vipers’ Steven Mukwala by goalie Mayik.

Before the goal, Uganda Kobs was a wasteful entity with midfielder Shafiq Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Kirinya-Jinja S.S goal machine Joel Madondo, Mukwala and Allan Okello all with attempts blocked by defenders, shot wide or saved by the on-form goalkeeper Diing.

Mustafa Kizza, Steven Mukwala and Duncan Seninde race off before executing the

“Malwedhe Challenge” celebration [Photo: John Batanudde]

The visitors would have scored too, but, Mbarara City towering striker Makeuth Wol Akeen Nguet and Emmanuel Ladu Lukudu had not carried their goal scoring boots on the day.

The Uganda Kobs resume training on Friday at the FUFA Technical center in preparation for Tuesday’s return leg at the Juba Stadium.

The winner on aggregate will face Tunisia at the next stage of the qualifiers whose finals will be staged in Egypt next year.

Uganda Kobs team that started against South Sudan U-23 (Photo: John Batanudde)

How Uganda Kobs lined up against South Sudan U-23:

Saidi Keni (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Mustafa Kizza, Bashir Asiku, Musitafa Mujjuzi (55’ Joseph Junior Ssemujju), Lawrence Bukenya, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Joel Madondo (65’ Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde), Steven Dese Mukwala

Subs Not Used: Tom Ikara (G.K), Trevor Mugabi Ssemakula, Ronald Kigongo,Rashid Toha, David Owori