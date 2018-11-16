Namboole Stadium management assures virtuous organization for the Uganda Cranes – Cape Verde Blue Sharks tie

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole playing surface in perfect shape ahead of the Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde clash

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 40,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

Only hours remain before the eventual D-day when Uganda Cranes host Cape Verde Blue Sharks at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, 17th November 2018.

Management at the gigantic sports facility has assured the general public of the best organization prior to, during and after the high-profile match.

According to the stadium manager, Jamil Sewanyana, the stadium playing surface is in the best shape to host the big game.

In the same vein, Sewanyana has also assured of the best security for the fans, and cautioned them as well to avoid the playing area before and after the game;



As management of the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, we have been looking after the playing surface very well, maintaining the grass by watering, weeding and constant grading.

About the security, I assure smooth transition before, during and after the game. We have cooperated well with all the security agencies. Fans should not walk to the field of play after the match because it will not only damage the playing surface, but also, call for a CAF fine. Jamil Sewanyana, manager Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Jamil Sewanyana

Fans are also warned to desist from throwing bottles and other objects towards the playing area.

Uganda leads the group L standings with 10 points from four matches.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

As Uganda Cranes battle Cape Verde in Kampala, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru city.

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

Team Squads:

Uganda Cranes:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Officials: Sebastien Desabre (Head coach), Mathias Lule (Assistant coach), Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach), Chrispus Muyinda (Team manager)

Cape Verde Team:

Goal keepers:

Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus),Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands)

Defenders:

Carlos Ponck (CD Aves, Portugal),Nivaldo Santos (Concordia, Romania), Stopira (MOL Vidi, Hungary), Tiago Almeida(Academico Viseu, Portugal), Gege (Al Feiha, Saudi Arabia), Fernando Varela(PAOK, Greece) and Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior, Netherlands)

Midfielders:

Bruno Leite (FK Haugesund, Norway),Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France) Emerson (Académica da Praia, CapeVerde), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Babanco (Feirense,Portugal), Helder Tavares (Tondela, Portugal)

Strikers:

Platini (Poli Iasi, Romania), RyanMendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates), Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray,Turkey), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France), Papalele (Mindelense, Cape Verde),Djaniny (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia), RicardoGomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France)

Head coach: Rui Aguas