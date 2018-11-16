Ofoyrwoth, Okia and Semwami to start for Harlequin in 2018-19 Kenya Cup opener

Sunday, November 18

Kenya Harlequins vs. Stanbic Mwamba – RFUEA Grounds, 4:00 pm

Aaron Ofoyrwoth will start at scrum half

Four Ugandans will be in action when Kenya Harlequin take on

Mwamba in the first round of the 2018-19 Kenya Cup on Sunday, November 18 at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.



As per the Match day 23 released by head coach Charles Cardovilliss, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Daudi Semwami, Solomon Okia and Jasper Ochen will all be in action with the later starting on the bench.

Former Buffaloes speedster Okia will start at full back and will also be the vice captain of the side. Semwami will start on the right wing while Ofoyrwoth will start at scrum half .

Their counterpart Ochen, who is is part of the long list of departures from Rhinos, will wait from the bench.

Quins teams taking on Mwamba Rugby Club



Welcome home Aluda, Martin and Jaspher!#SSS pic.twitter.com/RitK5Y2gT3 — Kenya Harlequin (@KenyaHarlequins) November 16, 2018

Last season, Quins beat Mwamba 48-16 at RFUEA, with Ronald Musajja among the try scorers. Musajja has since returned to Kobs.

Kenya Harlequins Starting XV: 1. Brian Obwaya 2. Edward Oseko 3. Paul Kioko 4. Hillary Barasa 5. Mike Onsando 6. Edward Shitanda 7. Patrice Agunda 8. Peter Misango (C) 9. Aaron Oforywroth 10. Martin Wanjia 11. Aluda Beda 12 Alex Olaba 13. Edwin Okemwa 14. Daudi Semwami 15. Solomon Okia (VC)

Replacements: 16. Martin Lugalia 17. Melvin Thairu 18. Elisha Koronya 19. Newton Partet 20. Frank Lawrence 21. Jarvis Bandi 22. Dominic Osino 23. Jaspher Ochen