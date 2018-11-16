Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde: The explosive crucial battles anticipated at Namboole

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye looks at the potential key battles as Uganda Cranes host Cape Verde at Namboole Stadium

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17th November 2018

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 40,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

Uganda Cranes take on West African opposition Cape Verde during a group L AFCON 2019 encounter at the Mandela National Stadium on Saturday, 16th November 2018.

At stake is the battle for maximum points for the two sides although the hosts will be contented with at least a point from the game, good enough to help Sebastien Desabre’s side qualify for the final tourney come Cameroon, in June 2019.

Before the duel that will be handled by Tunisian FIFA Referees, Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye looks at the potential battles, likely to determine the tiding of the final outcome;

Denis Onyango is expected to provide the leadership of the team from the back (Photo: John Batanudde)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa) Vs Garry Mendes Rodrigues (Galatasaray, Turkey):

Uganda Cranes’ captain Denis Onyango is arguably the most experienced member on the current.

Vividly, Onyango knows the weight of a load that he carries onto his shoulders. Onyango has come face to face with a couple of the finest strikers in the world and disappointed them.

Against Cape Verde on Saturday, 17th November 2018, Onyango will not only be tasked to lead the rest of the teammates, of course as a skipper, but also, mitigate the damage that will be cause by the opposition.

In particular, Onyango will confront the Cape Verde poster boy Garry Mendes Rodrigues.

The Dutch born Cape Verde player features at Turkish side Galatasaray and equals understands the quality of goalkeeper he will be facing, moreover at Namboole stadium.

Garry Mendes Rodrigues of Galatasary will face Onyango and company

Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania) Vs Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France):

The gallery at the Namboole terraces and on Television across the world eagerly await this battle.

Wadada is a roving right back whose defensive tactics have greatly improved to match his attaching prowess.

Against Danilson Da Cruz, a player based in France at Nancy Lorraine, Wadada will face a stern test of character.

But then, he has played similar players in the same bracket and excelled with flying colours.

This along, is a different game altogether given its magnitude and what is at stake.

Nico Wakiro Wadada

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) Vs Julio Tavares (Dijon, France):

Godfrey Walusimbi is baptized Jajja Walu” for a reason.

He is a veteran of sorts at the left back and knows what to do how and when with class.

The Kaizer Chiefs player comes face to face with Julio Tavares who features at Dijon in the French League.

Who will triumph is a worthy topic worthy a detailed script on this very forum.

Godfrey Walusimbi jumps to head the ball over Lesotho’s Mabutu Potloane (Photo: John Batanudde)

Murushid Jjuuko jumps during an aerial challenge against Tanzania’s Thomas Uliwengu at Namboole Stadium.

Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania) Vs Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France)

Two intelligent players will lockhorns. Jjuuko is a central defender plying his trade at Tanzanian giants Simba and Nuno Da Costa plays at Strasbourg in France.

Jjuuko’s timely tackles, aggression and game intellect remain key for him as a central defence.

On how Costa counter-matches Jjuuko’s attributes and strong points is worthy watching closely.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda ((El Geish, Egypt) Vs Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia)

Like Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is an experienced lad on the Uganda Cranes team.

He is a utility member on the team who ably plays in another defensive and midfield position.

Jjuuko will most likely face Al Taawon’s Heldon, another good forward on the Cape Verde team capable of shooting with either foot to perfection, strong in the air as on ground and has excellent game intelligence.

Aucho Khalid (Church Hill Brothers) Vs Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania)

Many football duels are won and lost in the middle of the pack.

Of late, Khalid Aucho has been the fulcrum of the Ugandan team.

For his big frame and bully attitude, the opposition is put off first time.

Time will tell how Nuno Rocha, a player at Universitatea Craiova in Romania battles Aucho and the rest of the Uganda Cranes players fielded on the day.

Midfielder Aucho Khalid with the ball during the first leg at Namboole Stadium, against Lesotho

Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait) Vs Ryan Mendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates)

Iguma keeps growing in confidence each passing day. The Kazma midfielder is also comfortable at all defensive positions.

He will come face to face with a quick passer and awesome dribbler in Ryan Mendes who features at Al Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco) Vs Ianique Dos Santos “Stopira” Tavares (MOL Vidi, Hungary)

With Emmanuel Okwi suspended, Milton Karisa, one player who a hell of pace could be named on the right attack wing.

In case that materializes, he will encounter experienced left back Ianique Dos Santos “Stopira” Tavares who play professional football in Hungary at MOL Vidi.

Karisa will be tasked to beat his marker with either an early cross or for pass and lay down that cut back for the forwards.

A good battle this will be.

Milton Karisa

Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda) Vs Carlos dos Santos “Ponck” Rodrigues (CD Aves, Portugal):

Patrick Henry Kaddu was born a lucky entity.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) forward loves to dance as well, especially after finding the back of the net although he is yet to find that break through goal in national team colours during competitive engagements.

Kaddu, like the other striking partner on the team, Edrisa Lubega are both direct players who thrive on pace and doing the basics right. He will face a vastly experienced defender in Carols Dos Santos Rodrigues popularly known as Ponck.

Ponck will work his socks off for the entire duration of the game to pocket Kaddu and company, but the forward is not a walk in the park.

So hardworking like a pregnant queen bee in a busy hive.

Farouk Miya celebrates his goal against Lesotho.

Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia) Vs Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus):

Faruku Miya is no doubt an important player on the Uganda Cranes team. Scorer of that important goal downed Comoros as Uganda Cranes returned to the AFCON in 2017, Miya will once again be in the limelight as he faces goalkeeper Vozinha of AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

Miya is a team player as well and will engage many of his other teammates with attempts to beat Vozinha in between the goal posts.

Vozinha is likely to be named in goal ahead of Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands).

Action during the game between Lesotho and Uganda at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru

Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa) Vs Tiago Almeida (Academico Viseu, Portugal):

Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga is a joy to watch. The dread-locked left footed winger commanded a starting slot away when Uganda beat Lesotho 2-0 and did not disappoint.

In case he takes to the field, the Cape Town City player will come up against an experienced party in Tiago Almeida of Academico Viseu in Portugal.

Kateregga’s ability to cut inside the field of play as he maneuvers from the left is a special attribute as well.

He is tagged Dancing Rasta for a reason, usually poking off the opposition players with the ease of a free-falling object in respect of the gravitational force.

Rui Aguas, Cape Verde Head Coach (Photo: David Isabirye)

Sebastien Desabre (second from left) talks to the Uganda Cranes players in training at Namboole Stadium (Photo: John Batanudde)

Sebastien Desabre (Uganda Cranes head coach) Vs José Rui Lopes Águas (Cape Verde head coach):

Incredible battle.

This will be a war of tactics. Who names the best team, who instructs well and who adjusts accordingly depending on the swing of the game.

The French born Sebastien Desabre comes face to face against a Portuguese national, José Rui Lopes Águas.

Onyango carries three players on back after a session in Kampala (Photo: FUFA Media)

Both tacticians cherish the attacking style of football and how best to play around with the midfield and defence will be a completely different issue altogether.

Fine, Águas has the pedigree as a World Cup player (during the 1986 FIFA World Cup) with Portugal, Desabre hails from a rich footballing background and has learnt a few important attributes at national team level since taking over the Uganda Cranes in December 2017.

After four matches, Uganda leads the group L standings with 10 points.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

As Uganda Cranes battle Cape Verde in Kampala, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru city.

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.