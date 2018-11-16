Uganda Vs Cape Verde Preview: The Cranes a point away | 2019 Afcon qualifiers

Saturday November 17

Uganda Vs Cape Verde – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Farouk Miya

Uganda Cranes will secure successive qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 40 years if they avoid defeat against Cape Verde.

The two sides face off at Namboole stadium on Saturday in a group L clash that could determine the fate of all other teams in the group.

Top with 10 points from four games, Cranes top the group while Cape Verde are on four points from as many games in third place.

Godfrey Walusimbi in action against Mali at Afcon 2017

Godfrey Walusimbi, who featured at the 2017 finals in Gabon says the target will be to go for all points.

“We can’t limit ourselves to a point,” he told the press. “For us, it’s a must win game so that at worst, we get the desired point but we shall go in for three,” he added.

The visitors, who lost 1-0 to Uganda in the group opener at home, are aware of what is at stake and have their objectives clearly outlined.

Rui Aguas, Cape Verde Coach

“We have come with a clear objective – to win the match,” Coach Rui Aguas told the media on arrival. “We have four points which we have to build on and get the result,” he added before admitting a tough game awaits his charges.

“I know Uganda is at home and they are good but we are set. When we lost 1-0 at home, I was not in charge. Now, I am the coach in charge.

Team News

Emmanuel Okwi will miss the game due to suspension

Emmanuel Okwi, scorer of a brace against Lesotho the last time Cranes played at home serves a one match ban for accumulated yellow cards.

There are no injury worries from either camp reported so far.

Key Players

Farouk Miya may not be the star man of the team but picks occasions and expect him not to be left out in such a historical match.

He has scored in the Cranes’ last two matches including twice away to Lesotho and it will take something special for the Cape Verde to deny him.

Garry Mendes Rodrigues of Galatasary

Garry Mendes Rodrigues who features for Galatasary will be the man the visitors look to for inspiration.

Born in Netherlands, the flying winger has made 21 appearances for the team and scored four goals and thus the Cranes rear guard must keenly keep him at bay.

Statistics

Only Uganda and South Africa are yet to concede a goal in the qualifiers for Cameroon 2019

This will be the fourth meeting between the two countries. Uganda has claimed two victories against Cape Verde’s one.

There has never been more than a single goal scored in each of the three meetings.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma leads the scorer’s charts in the fixture with two goals including one in this campaign.

The Uganda Cranes Lineup that started against Lesotho

Uganda Cranes Probable XI

Denis Onyango (GK) ©, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, Hassan Wasswa, Denis Iguma, Khalid Aucho, Moses Waiswa, Farouk Miya, Allan Kateregga and Edirisa Lubega.