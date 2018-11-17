Cape Verde coach Aguas prays Uganda beat Tanzania

Rui Aguas, Cape Verde Coach

Cape Verde coach Rui Aguas admitted Uganda Cranes deserved to win following a slim 0-1 defeat to his side at Namboole.

The tactician whose side’s chances of playing in Cameroun 2019 now rests mostly on Uganda’s match against Tanzania in March also hopes the Cranes win the game.

“Uganda played better than us and deserved to win,” he told the post-match press conference. “In the first half, we didn’t play so well. We improved in the second half but Cranes were better. Congratulations to them,” he added.

Tanzania visits Lesotho on Sunday with victory for the Taifa Stars edging sealing qualification in group L as well but Aguas is confident they won’t win in Maseru.

“I am very sure Tanzania will now not win in Lesotho. And now, my prayer that Uganda wins away in Tanzania on the final day.

Should the Taifa Stars fail to win any of their two remaining games, Cape Verde who are third with four points will qualify with victory at home to Lesotho in their final game in March.