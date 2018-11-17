Cranes goal hero Kaddu describes evening as ‘emotional’

Patrick Kaddu celebrates the winning goal

Patrick Kaddu has described Saturday November 17, 2018 evening as emotional following his winner against Cape Verde at Namboole.

The KCCA centre forward scored in the 78th minute to ensure Uganda returns to the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the second edition running by topping Group L.

Kaddu, who was starting only his second game in national colours and the first at home also, thanked everyone for believing in the team in a tweet on his account.

Emotional evening tonight. Home debut. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for making this happen. #AFCON2019



To all the @UgandaCranes fans thank you for believing in us. pic.twitter.com/qjJ5yqq3SK — Kaddu Patrick Henry (@KadduPatrick9) November 17, 2018

“Emotional evening tonight. Home debut. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for making this happen. Indeed, it was an emotional evening for the forward who shed tears after his trade mark dance with the goal celebration