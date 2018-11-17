Football

Cranes Player Ratings: Uganda 1-0 Cape Verde | 2019 Afcon qualifiers

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
Khalid Aucho

Uganda Cranes sealed their spot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in a game played at Namboole on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Kaddu scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute to take Uganda to 13 points with a game to play but how did each player rate on the day.

Denis Onyango 7.0: A fifth clean sheet in as many games in the competition. Commanded his backline well, collected crosses nicely and at times played the sweeper keeper role.

Nicholas Wadada 6.0: Started slowly but improved as the game went on especially going forward.

Godfrey Walusimbi 7.0: He was defensively astute and assisted the winning goal with a telling cross near the post.

Hassan Wasswa 5.0: Looked shaky when attacked but never shy of responsibility.

Murushid Jjuuko 5.5: Battled for every ball and got a yellow card for the team but never inspiring as usual.

Denis Iguma 9.0: What a performance from the player. Linked defence with attack with sublime passes and always wanted to have the ball at his feet.

Moses Waiswa 7.0: He didn’t look the part especially in the first half but showed his class more so after the Cranes took the lead.

Khalid Aucho 7.0: Made brilliant interceptions to breakdown opponents’ attacks and also initiated attacks from deep.

Isaac Muleme 5.0: Started ahead of both Kateregga and Ochaya but a little disappointing with crosses although the fighting spirit was evident.

Patrick Kaddu 8.0: He scored a typical Patrick Kaddu goal when he attacked Walusimbi cross at the near post.  Besides, he was a handful for the defenders all afternoon until his withdraw.

Farouk Miya 6.0: Missed a good chance in the first half and had a few attempts blocked. Always willing to take the team forward.

Substitutes

Allan Kyambadde 6.0: His pace and hold up play created different problems for the Cape Verde defence.

Edirisa Lubega N/a

Timothy Awany N/a

Coach

Sebastien Desabre 8.0: Brave enough to keep Kaddu in the team in the absence of suspended Emmanuel Okwi and got the reward. His substitutions were also spot on.

You May Also Like

Uganda Cranes defeat Cape Verde to seal AFCON 2019 slot

Muleme starts for Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde | AFCON 2019 Qualifier

LIVE: Uganda qualifies for AFCON 2019 | FT: 🇺🇬 1-0 🇨🇻

Leave a Reply