Cranes Player Ratings: Uganda 1-0 Cape Verde | 2019 Afcon qualifiers

Uganda Cranes sealed their spot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in a game played at Namboole on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Kaddu scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute to take Uganda to 13 points with a game to play but how did each player rate on the day.

Denis Onyango 7.0: A fifth clean sheet in as many games in the competition. Commanded his backline well, collected crosses nicely and at times played the sweeper keeper role.

Nicholas Wadada 6.0: Started slowly but improved as the game went on especially going forward.

Godfrey Walusimbi 7.0: He was defensively astute and assisted the winning goal with a telling cross near the post.

Hassan Wasswa 5.0: Looked shaky when attacked but never shy of responsibility.

Murushid Jjuuko 5.5: Battled for every ball and got a yellow card for the team but never inspiring as usual.

Denis Iguma 9.0: What a performance from the player. Linked defence with attack with sublime passes and always wanted to have the ball at his feet.

Moses Waiswa 7.0: He didn’t look the part especially in the first half but showed his class more so after the Cranes took the lead.

Khalid Aucho 7.0: Made brilliant interceptions to breakdown opponents’ attacks and also initiated attacks from deep.

Isaac Muleme 5.0: Started ahead of both Kateregga and Ochaya but a little disappointing with crosses although the fighting spirit was evident.

Patrick Kaddu 8.0: He scored a typical Patrick Kaddu goal when he attacked Walusimbi cross at the near post. Besides, he was a handful for the defenders all afternoon until his withdraw.

Farouk Miya 6.0: Missed a good chance in the first half and had a few attempts blocked. Always willing to take the team forward.

Substitutes

Allan Kyambadde 6.0: His pace and hold up play created different problems for the Cape Verde defence.

Edirisa Lubega N/a

Timothy Awany N/a

Coach

Sebastien Desabre 8.0: Brave enough to keep Kaddu in the team in the absence of suspended Emmanuel Okwi and got the reward. His substitutions were also spot on.