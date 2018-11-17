Football | Live

LIVE: Uganda 🇺🇬 vs 🇨🇻 Cape Verde | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

ago
by Kawowo Sports Team
TwitterFacebook

Follow all the live updates from Mandela National Stadium, Namboole as Uganda Cranes faces off with Cape Verde in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers.

You May Also Like

Mathias Lule: Uganda Cranes players are well motivated to do the job

We are playing a cup final against Cape Verde, says Uganda Cranes’ captain Onyango

Kalungi – I can’t wait to cheer Uganda Cranes at 2019 AFCON

Leave a Reply