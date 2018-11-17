Magomu, Kisiga and Massa out as re-branded Pirates take on feeble Rhinos

Rugby Premiership Fixtures | Saturday, November 17

Rhinos vs. Pirates – Legends, 4:00 pm

Kobs vs. Walukuba – Legends, 2:00 pm

Mongers vs. Warriors – Entebbe, 4:00 pm

Heathens vs. Hippos – Kyadondo, 4:00 pm

Buffaloes vs. Rams – Kyadondo, 2:00 pm

Pirates

The contention for this season’s National Rugby Premiership title is between three teams; Pirates, Kobs and Heathens.

And that means every team has got to pick all possible points from every game. On the league opening weekend all the three sides picked maximum points, with Pirates and Kobs winning in Jinja while Heathens had to come from down to defeat Buffaloes.

The three sides are all at home on Match Day 2, with Pirates having a relatively tough fixture as they take on last season’s runners-up Rhinos at Legends.

Pirates will be without three of their key players in fly half Ivan Magomu, full back Timothy Kisiga and center Isaac Massa.

David Busingye who looked shaky in the Uganda Cup game against Warriors takes Magomu’s place, James Mugisha is in for Massa while Muhammad Haruna starts at full back.

Scot Oluoch

It’s going to be a long season for Rhinos who lost several key players to their rivals including Eric Mula to their match day 2 opponents.

Rhinos lost to Warriors on the opening day of the season, with only Scot Oluoch providing the resistance especially in the first half.

Kobs players before the game

In others fixtures, Kobs will play Walukuba Barbarians in the lunch time kickoff at Legends. Having beaten the side 71-10 in the first round of the Uganda Cup, Kobs will have no problems in dispatching the league new comers.

At Kyadondo, Heathens will be looking for another bonus point victory when they take on Hippos. The hosts will welcome back their trio of

Kevin Kermundu, Dalton Kato and Paul Epilo from the Safari Sevens last weekend.

Michael Wokorach

In the early kick-off Buffaloes will face Rams. Buffaloes will be have to have Stephen Alul, Wilfred Seguya, Ivan Otema, Innocent Gwoktho, Levis Ocen and Ali Hayder back having missed the opening day fixture against Heathens.

Buffaloes players celebrate

Having lost to Mongers in their first game of the season, Rams will be looking to get the campaign started and the man in charge, Richard Lumu, will look at Buffaloes as beatable opponents and the game promises to be a cracker.

Dusupay Warriors

However, the game of the weekend will be in Entebbe at the ‘House of Pain’ when Mongers host confident Warriors.

Warriors under the tutelage of Kevin Makmot have already shown they will be a force to reckon with this season. The team gave Pirates a bloody nose in the Uganda Cup semifinals, and their victory over Rhinos last Saturday underpinned their ambitions.

Mongers are one of the toughest teams to beat at home, Warriors will certainly leave Entebbe bruised.