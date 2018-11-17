Micho congratulates Uganda Cranes

Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has congratulated the team upon qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 1978 finalists sealed the spot in Cameroon 2019 with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in a penultimate Group L game at Namboole.
Micho who ended the Cranes’ 38 year wait by guiding the team to Gabon 2017 congratulated the team, skipper Onyango, Fufa boss Moses Magogo, his successor Desabre and the entire country.
Micho who coached SC Villa in the early 2000s is currently coaching South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the PSL.