Micho congratulates Uganda Cranes

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic at post match press conference after Ghana vs Uganda.

Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has congratulated the team upon qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 1978 finalists sealed the spot in Cameroon 2019 with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in a penultimate Group L game at Namboole.

Micho who ended the Cranes’ 38 year wait by guiding the team to Gabon 2017 congratulated the team, skipper Onyango, Fufa boss Moses Magogo, his successor Desabre and the entire country.

Sincere CONGRATULATIONS upon 2nd consecutive qualifying for AFCON(Cameroon2019)to UGANDA CRANES(Captain Denis Onyango +ultrapatriotic players,coach DESABRE &technical team,President MAGOGO&FUFA,All football loving Ugandans&game stakeholders that have contributed.Well done&Keep up pic.twitter.com/fnyxmZomFc — MICHOcoach (@michocoach) November 17, 2018

Micho who coached SC Villa in the early 2000s is currently coaching South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the PSL.