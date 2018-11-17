Football

Micho congratulates Uganda Cranes

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic at post match press conference after Ghana vs Uganda.

Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has congratulated the team upon qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 1978 finalists sealed the spot in Cameroon 2019 with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in a penultimate Group L game at Namboole.

Micho who ended the Cranes’ 38 year wait by guiding the team to Gabon 2017 congratulated the team, skipper Onyango, Fufa boss Moses Magogo, his successor Desabre and the entire country.

Micho who coached SC Villa in the early 2000s is currently coaching South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the PSL.

You May Also Like

Uganda Cranes’ qualification to AFCON 2019 in Pictures

Cape Verde coach Aguas prays Uganda beat Tanzania

Cranes goal hero Kaddu describes evening as ‘emotional’

Leave a Reply