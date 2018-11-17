Muleme starts for Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde | AFCON 2019 Qualifier

Isaac Muleme starts at left attack on the wing for Uganda Cranes vs. Cape Verde

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes technical team led by the head coach Sebastien Desabre has named an offensive side that will take on West Africans Cape Verde at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, 17th November 2018.

Isaac Muleme and Moses Waiswa are the notable changes from the team that started away against Lesotho in Maseru.

The rest of the crop is maintained with team captain Denis Onyango as usual in the goal posts.

Nico Wakiro Wadada and Godfrey Walusimbi remain at the right and left back positions respectively.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Murushid Jjuuko are maintained as the two central defenders.

It is a solid four man midfield department that has two central blocking players Denis Iguma and Khalid Aucho and two wide men as well, Moses Waiswa on the right and Muleme on the left wing.

Faruku Miya and Patrick Kaddu lead the front line in the quest for goals.

Henry Patrick Kaddu leads the quest for goals

The game shall be handled by Tunisian referees.

Uganda Cranes lead the group L standings with 10 points from four matches and only needs one point to seal the AFCON 2019 slot.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru city, also on Saturday.

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

Uganda Cranes XI to face Cape Verde:

Denis Onyango, Nico Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Denis Iguma, Moses Waiswa, Patrick Kaddu, Miya Faruku & Isaac Muleme.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt),

Subs:

Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), , Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Suspended: Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Officials: Sebastien Desabre (Head coach), Mathias Lule (Assistant coach), Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach), Chrispus Muyinda (Team manager)