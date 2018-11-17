Onyango pays tribute to team effort for clean sheets

Onyango instructs the rest of his teammates

Denis Onyango paid tribute to the entire team after keeping a record fifth clean sheet in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Uganda Cranes skipper was again in goal as the won 1-0 against Cape Verde to seal a spot in Cameroon.

“I didn’t keep all the five clean sheets alone,” said Onyango when asked what he meant of the feat. “It’s a team effort and I want to thank everyone,” he added.

Right from goalkeeper coach, the goalkeepers likeBenjamin Ochan, Jamal Salim, Ismail Watenga, Charles Lukwago and NicholasSebwato that I have worked with in the campaign and the whole team like I said.

With South Africa conceding in the draw at home to Nigeria, the Cranes remain the only team on the continent yet to concede in the campaign and Onyango wants another.

“We want another clean sheet in the final game to go to Cameroon on a high.

Uganda Cranes are top of group L with 13 points from five games.