Uganda Cranes defeat Cape Verde to seal AFCON 2019 slot

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes 1-0 Cape Verde

It is confirmed. Uganda Cranes will be playing at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the seventh time since 1962.

This followed a 1-0 home victory over West Africans Cape Verde during a group L duel played over a wet Mandela National Stadium turf on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club striker Henry Patrick Henry Kaddu scored the lone strike with 13 minutes left on the clock in a well-attended match.

The result confirmed Uganda Cranes on 13 points and the first country to book their slot in group L.

From the opening minute, the hosts who kicked off play showed the early intent to seek an early goal.

Inside the opening minute, Aucho Khalid was brought down by Greece based defender Fernando Varela who plies his professional trade at PAOK Football club.

Faruku Miya’s resultant free-kick from 25 yards hit the paraded defensive wall.

Uganda Cranes earned the first corner of the game in the fifth minute.

The visitors recovered well in time and won their first corner of the game three minutes later.

The hosts missed taking an early lead on the quarter hour mark when Miya perfected controlled Denis Iguma’s well weighted chip but failed to beat Estoril Praia goalkeeper Thiery Graca.

Under the next minute, Uganda remained on the offensive. Patrick Henry Kaddu laid the ball for midfielder Aucho Khalid but the latter’s ground shot got blocked by a forest of bodies.

Vipers sports club midfielder Moses Waiswa, deployed on the right-wing flank tested goalkeeper Graca but the effort was too weak on 20 minutes.

There was a penalty cry turned down by the referee followed a body check onto Kaddu by Varela after 24 minutes.

Egyptian based Isaac Muleme had a weak attempt at home after he controlled Waiswa’s great cross from the right.

Cape Verde registered their opening shot on target after 36 minutes by Al Ahly striker Jorge Semedo. Dennis Onyango was equal to the task to thwart the danger.

The Uganda Cranes central defensive “Balangira” duo of Mawanda and Jjuuko received cautions in quick succession for unsporting conduct as the opening 45 minutes ended goal-less.

As the second stanza of the game kicked off, Cape Verde called for their opening change,

Ryan Mendes paved way for Starsbourg forward Heldon Ramos.

Three minutes into the second half, Cape Verde’s Luis Helder Viera Tavares got cautioned for a high boot.

Nuno Rocha missed from close range after good inter-play with Ramos on the right on 50 minutes.

After 58 minutes, Julio Tavares replaced Tavares Lopes, a precautionary change since the latter had been booked.

Kaddu missed a free header off Godfrey Walusimbi’s cross a minute after the hour mark as the Cranes intensified their raids.

On 65 minutes, Uganda Cranes technical bench led by Sebastien Desabre made their opening change when KCCA forward Allan Kyambadde came on for Egyptian based left winger Muleme.

Defender Jjuuko cleared off the line from Ramos’ attempt and Miya had a penalty appeal waved off in the 72nd minute.

Onyango shook off an injury scare with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The defining moment of the game arrived 13 minutes from full time when Kaddu beat goalkeeper Graca with a clinical header to spark wild celebrations.

Kaddu reacted faster to nod home Walusimbi’s good cross off the left flank.

In fact, Kaddu would have quickly doubled the scores three minutes later but the Cape Verde defenders were equal to the tack with a block.

Lubega replaced Kaddu with two minutes to play and caused havoc as well for the remaining minutes with his blistering pace.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Changes:

65’ Allan Kyambadde On, Isaac Muleme Out

83’ Edrisa Lubega On, Patrick Henry Kaddu Out

92’ Timothy Dennis Awany On, Faruku Miya Out

Subs Not Used:

Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), , Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

Suspended: Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Officials: Sebastien Desabre (Head coach), Mathias Lule (Assistant coach), Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach), Chrispus Muyinda (Team manager)

Cape Verde XI

Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal), Ianique“Stopira” Tavares (MOL Vidi, Hungary), Fernando Varela (PAOK, Greece), Carlos“Ponck” Rodrigues (CD Aves, Portugal), Elvis Manuel “Babanco” Macedo (Feirense,Portugal), Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior, Netherlands), Helder Tavares Luis LopesViera (Tondela, Portugal), Garry Mendes Rodrigues (Galatasaray, Turkey),Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Ryan Mendes (AlSharjah, United Arab Emirates), Jorge Semedo (Al Ahly, Egypt)

Changes:

46’ Ryan Mendes Out, Heldon Ramos On

58’ Helder Luis Lopes Veira Tavares Out, Julio Tavares On

Subs:

Nivaldo Santos (Concordia, Romania),Tiago Almeida (Academico Viseu, Portugal), Gege (Al Feiha, Saudi Arabia), Bruno Leite(FK Haugesund, Norway), Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France) Emerson(Académica da Praia, Cape Verde), Platini (PoliIasi, Romania), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France), Papalele (Mindelense, CapeVerde), Djaniny (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia),Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France)

Head coach: Rui Aguas