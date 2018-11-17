Uganda Cranes’ qualification to AFCON 2019 in Pictures

Uganda Cranes required Patrick Kaddu’s 79th minute header to seal a spot at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon. Here is what i could see through my lens.

FUFA President Moses Magogo and King Oyo arriving at Mandela National Stadium | © JOHN BATANUDDE

A Uganda Cranes fan who painted his face the colours of the national flag displaying support for the Cranes in-front of the camera | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes fans chant as the players battle Cape Verde at Namboole Stadium | © JOHN BATANUDDE

King Oyo and Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga head down to the red carpet from the VIP section to inspect the teams before kickoff | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga with Sports Minister Charles Bakabulindi and FUFA President Moses Magogo heading to the turf to inspect teams | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes fans jubilating in the stands | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Patrick Kaddu attempts to reach the ball in tense action against Cape Verde | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Patrick Kaddu screams his lungs out after finding the back of the net in the 79th minute at Namboole against Cape Verde | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes’ striker Patrick Kaddu (C) celebrates his goal against Cape Verde at Namboole | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes coach Sebastein Desabre is chased down by his own players after guiding the nation to another AFCON | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes players and technical staff line up in an iconic celebration gesture at Namboole | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes players perform an icon celebration display after qualifying for 2019 AFCON | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes players Isaac Mulele (L) Farouk Miya (CR), Denis Iguma(CL), Murishid Juuko (R) celebrate progression to AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE

FUFA President Moses Magogo with fans after Uganda Cranes qualified for AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Joseph Ochaya (L) and Allan Kateregga (R) dance the evening away in Uganda Cranes’ dressing room after the team progressed to the AFCON 2019 finals | © JOHN BATANUDDE

FUFA President Moses Magogo emotionally breaks down with joy in Captain Denis Onyango’s hands after realizing progression to AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE