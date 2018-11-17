Football Uganda Cranes’ qualification to AFCON 2019 in Pictures Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 2 hours ago by John Batanudde Uganda Cranes required Patrick Kaddu’s 79th minute header to seal a spot at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon. Here is what i could see through my lens. FUFA President Moses Magogo and King Oyo arriving at Mandela National Stadium | © JOHN BATANUDDE A Uganda Cranes fan who painted his face the colours of the national flag displaying support for the Cranes in-front of the camera | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes fans chant as the players battle Cape Verde at Namboole Stadium | © JOHN BATANUDDE King Oyo and Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga head down to the red carpet from the VIP section to inspect the teams before kickoff | © JOHN BATANUDDE Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga with Sports Minister Charles Bakabulindi and FUFA President Moses Magogo heading to the turf to inspect teams | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes fans jubilating in the stands | © JOHN BATANUDDE Patrick Kaddu attempts to reach the ball in tense action against Cape Verde | © JOHN BATANUDDE Patrick Kaddu screams his lungs out after finding the back of the net in the 79th minute at Namboole against Cape Verde | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes’ striker Patrick Kaddu (C) celebrates his goal against Cape Verde at Namboole | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes coach Sebastein Desabre is chased down by his own players after guiding the nation to another AFCON | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes players and technical staff line up in an iconic celebration gesture at Namboole | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes players perform an icon celebration display after qualifying for 2019 AFCON | © JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes players Isaac Mulele (L) Farouk Miya (CR), Denis Iguma(CL), Murishid Juuko (R) celebrate progression to AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE FUFA President Moses Magogo with fans after Uganda Cranes qualified for AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE Joseph Ochaya (L) and Allan Kateregga (R) dance the evening away in Uganda Cranes’ dressing room after the team progressed to the AFCON 2019 finals | © JOHN BATANUDDE FUFA President Moses Magogo emotionally breaks down with joy in Captain Denis Onyango’s hands after realizing progression to AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE ‘Dancing Rasta’ Allan Kateregga celebrates Uganda’s win by pouring water on a teammate as FUFA President Moses Magogo watches on | © JOHN BATANUDDE