We are playing a cup final against Cape Verde, says Uganda Cranes’ captain Onyango

Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Onyango has called upon his teammates to lift their game against Cape Verde in Kampala

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 40,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has hinted out on the significance of his country’s penultimate match against Cape Verde at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, 17th November 2018.

In fact, the Mamelodi Sundowns’ first choice goalkeeper has tagged the match like a cup finale.



We shall be playing our hearts out because we know the value of this match. We want to go back to the Africa Cup of Nations. It is a like cup final Denis Onyango, Uganda Cranes captain and first choice goalkeeper

Onyango carries three teammates during a training session at Mandela National Stadium

Onyango, one of the most experienced members on the team remains focused towards guiding a crop of many youngsters on the team with his exemplary leadership skills on and off the pitch.

He has since warned about the threat that could be posed by the West Africans;



Cape Verde is a good side. They will have to play for something but we are at home and equal to the task. There is need to guide against complacency when we take on that team. Our target is maximum points and qualify before the home fans such that we go to the last game against Tanzania without any pressure. Denis Onyango

Onyango instructs the rest of his teammates

Uganda leads the group L standings with 10 points from four matches.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

When Uganda Cranes take on Cape Verde in Kampala, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru city.

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

Team Squads:

Uganda Cranes:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Officials: Sebastien Desabre (Head coach), Mathias Lule (Assistant coach), Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach), Chrispus Muyinda (Team manager)