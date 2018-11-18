Goal scoring business continues on match day 3| Futsal Super league 2018/19

A total of 53 goals were scored on match day three of the Futsal Super at the International Futsal Courts in Kisenyi – Mengo, Kampala.

2018/19 Futsal Super League:

Match Day 3 Results:

Mengo City 5-8 Park

Equator 7-3 Elephants

Bajim 5-2 Dream

Nomad 2-2 Aidenal

Crown 6-2 Kabowa United

Parakeets 4-4 Yeak Kabowa

Typhoons 2-1 Yap Stars

A total of 53 goals were scored on match day three of the Futsal Super at the International Futsal Courts in Kisenyi – Mengo, Kampala.

Park’s 8-5 victory over Mengo City and the 7-3 win for Equator against Elephants were the most high scoring games on the night.

Shafiq Mulangira led the goal scoring spree for Park with four goals to his name. A brace from Iddi Babu before a goal apiece by Joseph Kizza Bukenya and Jonathan Obote completed the rout.

Mengo City’s goals were netted by Najib Muwonge, Sadiq Sekiyemba, Haruna Ssesanga and Arafat Bizimana (two).

Hussein Muhamed scored a hat-trick for Equator as the rest of their goals came through Benard Lubega, Abraham Tusubira and Sulaiman Mutyaba.

Elephants’s consolation strikes were scored by Bruno Segirinya, Moses Lubega and Benjamin Mugenyi.

In other games, Bajim outmuscled the reigning champions Dream.

Bajim struck through a double brace from Ronald Sekiganda and Ibrahim Kamya with Sunday Franco finding the other goal.

Jamiru Kaliisa and Sadam Saidi Farah found the two goals for the defending champions.

Dream is yet to rediscover their explicit form from last season as they are yet to record a single victory after three games.

The other clubs yet to taste victory this season include Kabowa United, Yap Stars as well as Elephants.

Log leaders Crown smiled to a 6-2 triumph against Kabowa United as Tyhoons registered a slim 2-1 win over Yap Stars.

Abdirfatah Ahmed scored four times for Crown. Islam Semakula and Mohad Mohamud score two others.

Fred Mutebi and Bashir Kayemba found the only two goals for Kabowa United on the night.

Buddo S.S student Goffin Oyirwoth and Umar Ssebuliba scored for Typhoon as Micheal Osugi replied for Yap Stars.

There were two rare stalemates recorded on the night.

Parakeets and free scoring Yeak Kabowa shared the spoils in an eight-goals thriller.

Boris Onegi, Vicent Abigaba, Arafat Ssentongo and Abdulswabur Mugenyi’s own goal were recorded for Parakeets.

Yeak Kabowa scored through Innocent Kiwanuka, John Musinguzi, Enock Sebagala and Shafique Avemah.

The Nomad and Kisubi based Aidenal encounter ended in 2 all draw.

Ali Abdinasir and Ibrahim Abdikadir found the back of the net for Nomad.

Ronald Ssonko and Fabian Oyalo replied for Aidenal.

Crown leads the 14 team log with 10 points off three matches.

The leaders are two points better of Parakeets.

This league is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU). Match day four will be played on Thursday, 22nd November 2018.

Match Day 4 Fixtures (At International Futsal Courts, 22nd Nov 2018):

Kabowa United Vs Crown – Pitch B

Equator Vs Nomad – Pitch A

Park Vs Mengo City – Pitch B

Parakeets Vs Yap Stars – Pitch B

Yeak Kabowa vs Bajim – Pitch B

Typhoon Vs Elephants – Pitch A

Aidenal Vs Dream – Pitch B

Top scorers after match day 3

Abdfatah Ahmed (Crown) – 6 Goals

Shafic Mulangira (Park) – 6 Goals

Shafic Avemah (Yeak Kabowa) – 4 Goals

Joseph Bukenya Kizza (Park) – 4 Goals

Borris Onegi (Parakeets) – 4 Goals

Arafat Ssentongo (Parakeets) – 4 Goals

Enock Ssebagala (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals

Ronald Nsamba (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals

Mahad Mugerwa (Kabowa United) – 3 Goals

Hussein Mohamed (Equator) – 3 Goals

Mohad Mohamud (Crown) – 2 Goals

Stephen Bikamata (Tyhoon) – 2 Goals