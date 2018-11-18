Kizza, Mugisha sign contracts at Burundian premier league champions

Two Ugandan footballers midfielder Allan Brian Kizza and defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha have signed employment contracts at the reigning Burundi Premier league champions Le Messager De Ngozi Football Club.

Whereas Kizza signed for one year, Mugisha penned a two-year contract having excelled with flying colours in the try outs.



It is a big honour to have signed at Le Messager De Ngozi Football Club. This is a new chapter in my life and I will use this opportunity as a stepping stone. Allan Brian Kizza, midfielder

Allan Brian Kizza during his unveiling ceremony at Le Messager De Ngozi FC

Kizza is a decent left footed player who is comfortable in the midfield department.

He previously featured at Sports Club Villa, Entebbe and army side UPDF in the Uganda Premier League.

Steven “Nesta” Mugisha puts pen to paper

Rock solid defender Mugisha is a former Nkumba University player who was born and bred in Naguru, Kampala.

Mugisha has been at Police Football Club.

The two players will be key for the Ngozi city-based club that is managed by former Espoir and Kiyovu head coach Jimmy Ndizeye.

La Messager De Ngozi FC is currently preparing for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against Egyptian giants Ismaily Sports Club on 28th November 2018 at the Stade Urukundo.

Meanwhile, the club has intensified the quest for the signature of another Ugandan, John Semazi, formerly at Vipers and Express Football Clubs in Uganda.

Semazi is currently employed at Rwandese side Espoir but Le Messager De Ngozi is reportedly ready to pay for his buy-out clause.

The chase for Semazi follows failure to acquire towering center forward Pate Wanok, who has played at KCCA, Soana FC and Sofapaka in Kenya.

Steven “Nesta” Mugisha at his unveiling ceremony

Le Messager De Ngozi FC will play Vitalo in a friendly game this Wednesday.