Lesotho gets AFCON 2019 qualification life line after home win over visiting Tanzania

Lesotho overcame Tanzania 1-0 to open up their chances of qualifying for AFCON 2019 with one round left

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L) – Match Day 5 Results

Lesotho Likuena 1-0 Tanzania Taifa Stars

Tanzania Taifa Stars Uganda Cranes 1-0 Cape Verde Blue Sharks

Lesotho national football team, Likuena (The Crocodiles) smiled to a 1-0 hard earned home win against visiting Tanzania Taifa Stars during the AFCON group L qualifier played at the Setsoto stadium on Sunday evening.

Nkau Lerotholi scored the priceless goal with 14 minutes left on the clock before a fairly big crowd.

Lerotholi, a defender at LMPS Football Club in the Lesotho Premier League struck directly from a perfectly curled corner past goalkeeper Aishi Manula in the 76th minute with the game seemed destined for a barren stalemate.

Moses Maliehe’s charges are now level with Tanzania on five points, although the Tanzanians have a less goal deficit (minus two) compared to Lesotho’s minus four.

Moses Maliehe addressing the media at Namboole Stadium after an earlier 3-0 loss to Uganda Cranes

Dramatic final round:

With Uganda Cranes also assured of qualification to the AFCON 2019 final tournament, after 13 points off five matches, any of the three countries – Lesotho, Tanzania or Cape Verde can qualify depending on the results recorded from the final round come March 22nd, 2019.

Uganda Cranes make a short trip to Dar es salaam to face rivals Tanzania in the East African derby as Lesotho shall be away to Cape Verde in Praia.

Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amunike (second right)

Emmanuel Amunike now needs to beat Uganda with prayers that Cape Verde and Lesotho play to a stalemate.

Lesotho needs an alright victory away in Cape Verde with prayers that Uganda overcomes or draws with Tanzania.

Cape Verde who has four points needs a victory over Lesotho in Praia and needs favours from Uganda to beat Tanzania or even a draw.

Lesotho XI

Line ups:

Lesotho XI:

Likano Mputhi (G.K), Mafa Moremoholo, Sello Bokang, Basia Makepe, Nkau Lerotholi, Tsepo Toloane, Kalake Hlompho, Bereng Tsoarelo, Sera Motebang, Khutlang Tumelo, Jane Thaba Ntso

Subs:

Mohau Kuenane (G.K), Samuel Khetsekile, Tseka Kopano, Jane Tsotleho, Setho Moshoeshoe, Seakhoa Thabo, Potloane Mabuti, Nkoto Masoabi

Head coach: Moses Maliehe

Tanzania XI:

Aishi Manula, Abdallah Kheri, Abdallah Mtoni, Aggrey Morris, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Mudathir Yahya, Himid Mao, Simon Msuva, Shabani Idd, Gadiel Michael

Subs:

Kakolanya, Tinocco, Bocco, Mkude, Feisal, Kimenya, Kichuya, Zayd, Kessy, Ulimwengu, Salum Abubakar

Head coach: Emmanuel Amunike