Tanzania lose to Lesotho, opens fight for second spot | 2019 Afcon Qualifiers

Lesotho 1-0 Tanzania

Lesotho lineup that started against Uganda

Nkau Lerotholi scored the winning goal as Lesotho beat Tanzania 1-0 in Maseru to leave the fight for a second spot in the Group L wide open to qualification to Afcon 2019.

The goal came in the 76th minute after Taifa Stars goalie Aishi Manula failed to clear his lines from a corner and the hosts took the lead that they held on.

Before that, the hosts were the better side in the first half but Taifa Stars returned a better side from the change rooms with Shaban Chilunda and Simon Msuva coming close.

Aggrey Morris also had a free kick from the edge of the area saved and at the other end, they were punished for giving away a cheap corner fifteen minutes to time.

The win sees them jump to second on the table with 5 points, same as Tanzania but the Likwena have a superior head to head record.

With Cape Verde down the log with 4 points, any of three still have a chance to join Uganda.

Lesotho will visit Cape Verde in the last game while Tanzania will host already qualified Uganda Cranes in March.