Uganda Cranes skipper Onyango drops retirement bombshell

Denis Onyango plans to retire from the Uganda Cranes after AFCON 2019 finals in Cameroon

Every journey has a humble beginning and an ending.

In light of the Uganda Cranes skipper Dennis Onyango, his industrious career at the helm of the national team as first choice goalkeeper could seem read red.

Moments after inspiring Uganda Cranes to the AFCON 2019 tournament, Onyango told the media that he contemplates retirement after the Cameroon tourney.

“I think this is my last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in front of the home fans. Even if I leave, I am confident that there are good replacements who will do the job. Dennis Onyango, first choice goalkeeper and captain, Uganda Cranes





The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has not conceded any goal in this campaign so far with clean sheets in five matches.

FUFA President Moses Magogo emotionally breaks down with joy in Captain Denis Onyango’s hands after realizing progression to AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE

I am happy for the win and delivering what we promised. I am also happy that we have kept a clean sheet in all the five games. It wasn’t me alone but the whole goalkeeping department and the rest of the team Onyango

Onyango’s journey:

Back in the late 1990’s, Onyango had a humble journey with one of Uganda’s oldest football clubs – Nsambya FC.

He moved to Sports Club Villa in 2003, then coached by Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

He played at Ethiopia’s most successful club St George SC in 2005 and moved to South Africa premier side Super Sport United the following year.

He crossed to Mpumalanga Black Aces after two seasons at Super Sport and then Mamelodi Sundowns, his current pay masters.

Jamal Salim Magoola, Denis Onyango and Charles Luwkago in Uganda Cranes new goalkeepers jersey. He hailed the other goalkeepers he played with

In 2016, Onyango was named the best CAF African Player of the Year – Based in Africa.

That year, he had guided Uganda Cranes to the 2017 African Cup of Nations after 39 years of absence, won the PSL crown with Mamelodi Sundowns, the CAF Champions league and featured at the FIFA Club World cup championship.

The same year he was named among the top 10 goalkeepers in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.