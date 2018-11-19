2018 AWCON: South Africa pips reigning champions Nigeria

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates goal during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Nigeria the 18 November 2018 at Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

2018 AWCON:

South Africa 1-0 Nigeria

Zambia 5-0 Equatorial Guinea

Defending champions of the women Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria suffered a 1-0 setback at the hands of South Africa during a group B encounter at Cape Coast stadium, Ghana.

Thembi Kgatlana, a midfielder at Houston Dash Football Club was the heroine with lone strike in the 85th minute of the interesting game.

Winner in eight out of the ten editions of the championship, Nigeria kicked off their title defence on a sour note.

I am very disappointed. It would have been fair if the game had ended in a draw Nigeria head coach Thomas Dennerby, as quoted by CAF



The victory is not only for us but for the people back home. The goal was a moment of brilliance. Desiree Ellis, head coach South Africa

Zambia Shepolopolo humbled former champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 in the other group B duel.

Grance Banda, Ireen Lungu, Mary Mwakapila and a brace by Rachael Kundanaji inspired Zambia to a memorable victory.