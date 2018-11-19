AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Uganda among the 14 successful countries so far

Uganda Cranes players Isaac Mulele (L) Farouk Miya (CR), Denis Iguma(CL), Murishid Juuko (R) celebrate progression to AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE

East Africa giants Uganda is among the 14 countries that have already booked their berths at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals that will be held in Cameroon come June next year.

KCCA FC striker Henry Patrick Kaddu scored the lone strike as Uganda Cranes pipped visiting Cape Verde Blue Sharks 1-0 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Uganda will now be playing at AFCON for the 7th time after 1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978 and lately 2017 editions.

Uganda Cranes players perform an icon celebration display after qualifying for 2019 AFCON | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda joins the hosts (Cameroon), Egypt, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Algeria, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mauritania among the 14 countries ahead of the final round for the qualifiers next year.

There are other 10 countries that remain to know their feat.

FUFA President Moses Magogo with fans after Uganda Cranes qualified for AFCON 2019 | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Togo 1-4 Algeria:

Algeria booked their place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations after thumping Togo 4-1 on Sunday.

A brace from Riyad Mahrez and a strike from Youcef Attal put the visitors 3-0 up in the first half before Kodjo Fo Doh Laba pulled one back for Togo.

The win was rounded off late in the second half thanks to a strike from Baghdad Bounedjah.

Mauritania 2-1- Botswana:

Mauritania made history after qualifying for the tournament for the first time after beating Botswana 2-1 on Sunday evening.

Ismael Diakite was the hero on the day after netting a brace to cancel out Keeagile Kobe’s fourth minute strike.

Liberia 1-0 Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe’s hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations were delayed after they lost 1-0 to Liberia on Sunday evening.

The Warriors only needed a point to secure their spot at next year’s show-piece, but it was not meant to be as William Jebor netted Liberia’s winning goal in the 72nd minute.

Zimbabwe remain top of Group G and only need a point from the final game to qualify.

Guinea 1-1 Ivory Coast:

Guinea and Ivory Coast both qualified for next year’s tournament following their 1-1 draw in Group H on Sunday night.

Mohammed Yattara opened the scoring for the home side before Fulham Football club’s Jean-Michel Seri secured the equaliser for the Ivorians.

Both sides book their tickets to Cameroon, while the battle for top spot will decide on the final matchday.

Ethiopia 0-2 Ghana:

CECAFA member country Ethiopia suffered a 2-0 loss at home in Addis Ababa to Ghana.

The Ghana Black Stars now move to second spot in Group F.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring after three minutes, before he completed his brace from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Mozambique 1-0 Zambia:

Zambia’s hopes of qualifying for Afcon were dashed after losing 1-0 to Mozambique on Sunday afternoon in Maputo.

Reginaldo got the game’s only goal after 62 minutes as Mozambique remain in third spot, but they are only one point behind Guinea-Bissau and Namibia.

Patrick Kaddu screams his lungs out after finding the back of the net in the 79th minute at Namboole against Cape Verde | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Other results:

Madagascar 1-3 Sudan

Eswatini 1-2 Niger

Rwanda 2-2 CAR

Congo 1-1 Congo DR

Angola 2-1 Burkina Faso

Lesotho 1-0 Tanzania