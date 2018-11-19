AFCON U-23 Qualifiers: South Sudan, Uganda Kobs ready to rumble in return leg

A physical and close to predict contest is anticipated as Uganda U-23 side (The Kobs) locks horns against South Sudan at the Juba Stadium on Tuesday.

A physical and close to predict contest is anticipated as Uganda U-23 side (The Kobs) locks horns against South Sudan at the Juba Stadium on in the return leg of the AFCON U-23 qualifiers on Tuesday.

The first leg played at the Star Times Stadium in Kampala ended in favour of the hosts with a narrow 1-0 win, the goal coming at the death of the end via a penalty converted by left back Mustafa Kizza, a player at the 12 time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC.

Just like the first leg, the return affair is even expected to be more tight.

Fine, Uganda has the advantage. But, the home lads will be out to play their lungs out for decent performance and result before their home fans.

Team News:

The Uganda Kobs departed for Juba city, South Sudan on Monday morning via Entebbe aboard Rwandair on flight PW 0434.

This came after three days at the FUFA Technical center where they had regrouped for further training to correct what went amess in the first leg.

The technical team included two players who had not surface on the 18 man match day squad in the first leg.

L-R: Mustafa Kizza, Alex Komakech and Ashraf Mugume. Komakech and Mugume are new faces

Nyamityobora captain and left back Alex “Koma” Komakech as well as Police’s midfielder Ashraf Mugume were included onto the traveling team.

They two replaced David Owori (SC Villa) and URA’s Ronald Kigongo on the team, with the other 16 players maintained.

Head coach Charles Wasswa Bbosa promised an offensive approach to the game upon departure;



We shall be away but there is need to pile pressure upfront and kill off the game so that we avoid pressure. Charles Wasswa Bbosa, Uganda U-23 head coach

Charles Wasswa Bbosa, Uganda U-23 Head coach

Julius Poloto on duty against South Sudan during the U-20 qualifiers

Key player:

Julius Poloto:

Julius Poloto is a key entity on the Uganda Kobs’ team.

The KCCA player is a utility figure who can ably play in defence and midfield (central and on the flanks). Poloto is a match winner and leader as well as vice captain to Musitafa Mujjuzi.

South Sudan:

The South Sudanese delegation left the country moments after the game by road back to Juba.

They have since reach well and trained on Friday till the final training on Monday.

From the basis of their head coach’s comments after the final whistle of the first leg, the South Sudanese will add in a couple of players who did not make the Kampala trip.

Key player:

Makueth Wol Akeen Nguet

Towering striker Makueth Wol Akeen Nguet was unlucky not to score during the first leg.

His lanky structure troubled the Ugandan backline especially with the aerial balls.

The mere fact that he is based in Uganda where he turns out for Mbarara City Football Club, Makueth has a clue about Ugandan football.

That knowledge alone is key for team South Sudan, who by the way had a decent game in Kampala before they lost it in the closing stages of the game.

The successful winner on aggregate will face Tunisia at the next stage of the qualifiers as the main finals in 2019, hosted by Egypt come looming.

Uganda Kobs team that started against South Sudan U-23 in Kampala (Photo: John Batanudde)

Uganda Cranes team in South Sudan:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara, Saidi Keni

Defenders:

Musitafa Mujuzi, Mustafa Kizza, Geoffrey Wasswa, Rashid Toha, Bashir Asiku, Alex Komakech

Midfielders:

Ashiraf Mugume, Lawrence Bukenya, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Joseph Junior Semujju, Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde,

Forwards: Joel Madondo, Steven Desse Mukwala, Trevor Ssemakula

South Sudan XI that faced Uganda Kobs at Lugogo during the first leg

South Sudan Team:

Ramadan John Mayik Diing (G.K), Tutu Awach Tong Kuwer, Samuel Lukudu Edward, Peter Antony Okech, Dominic Angilo Kornelio Aroma, Daniel Samuel Solong Peter, Makueth Wol Akeen Nguet, John Koul Chol (Captain), Paul Pal Puk, Nelson Mandela John, Lam Chan Buay, Emmanuel Ladu Lakudu, Peter Michael Taku, James Stephen (G.K), Emmanuel Langbell, Obane Along Achiwil, Joseph Kuch Nyuar Atak, Morris Paul Akok