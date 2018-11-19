Basaline, Toolit excel at 2018 Kakira Golf Open tourney in Jinja

Playing off scratch handicap, Joel Basaline returned level par 72 gross over 18 holes to win the main event, his maiden Kakira open championship.

Kakira Open Pro Open 2018:

Gross Catergory:

Winner: Joel Basaline (72)

1st Runners up: Grace Kasango (73) – Won on countback

2nd Runners up: Sunday Lule (73)

Professionals:

Winner: Brian Toolit (71, 69: Total 140)

1st Runners up: Abraham Ainamani (71, 72: Total 143)

2nd Runners up:

T3 – Denis Anguyo (72, 72: Total 144)

Vicent Byamukama (77, 67: Total 144)

Joel Basaline and Brian Toolit won the gross and professional respective categories at the 2018 Kakira Golf Open held at the 9-hole Jinja Golf Course.

Playing off scratch handicap, Basaline returned level par 72 gross over 18 holes to win the main event, his maiden Kakira open championship.

The 18-year old Mehta Golf club member played 14 pars, two birdies on holes 4 and 12, with two bogies on holes 8 and 15 to smile to the overall trophy.



I am overwhelmed by this victory. It has been a result of hard-work and patience. I thank the rest of my fellow golfers for the good sportsmanship spirit and special appreciation to the sponsors. Joel Basaline, handicap oo

Joel Basaline in action

Grace Kasango was a stroke over Basaline, but, beating Sunday Lule on count back to take second place.

Meanwhile, towering professional Brian Toolit toppled the rest of the professionals to win paid ranks golfers. Toolit returned a total of 140 gross over 36 holes played in two days.

Toolit had also won the same event in 2016 as a professional.

Abraham Ainamani, winner of the JBG tourney played in Entebbe finished as runners up with 143.

Denis Anguyo, Vicent Byamukama, Ronald Rugumayo, Gerald Kabuye, Herman Mutawe, Deo Akope, Ronald Bukenya and Phillip Kasozi completed the top ten professionals who partook the lumpsum of the total Shs 10M kitty.

The annual Kakira open is sponsored by Kakira group of companies.

Golfers now switch attention to the 2018 Kinyara open happening this weekend in Masindi.

Top 10 Leaderboard (Professionals):

1- Brian Toolit (71, 69: Total – 140)

2- Abraham Ainemani (71, 72: Total 143)

T3 – Denis Anguyo (72, 72: Total 144)

Vicent Byamukama (77, 67: Total 144)

T5 – Ronald Rugumayo (73, 72: Total 145)

Gerald Kabuye (72, 73: Total 145)

T7 – Herman Mutawe (75, 71: Total 146)

Deo Akope (73, 73: Total 146)

Ronald Bukenya (76, 70: Total 146)

10 – Phillip Kasozi (78, 69: Total 147)