FUFA Big League: Kyetume recovers from a goal down to pip JMC Hippos

Kyetume Football Club recovered from a goal down to overcome Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos during the Elgon group game played at the Bishop S.S Play ground in Mukono, on Sunday.

FUFA Big League 2018/19:

Sunday Result:

Kyetume 2-1 Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos

The visitors took the lead through Ibrahim Nsiimbe who scored arguably the quickest goal in the FUFA Big League.

Denis Lubowa’s free kick found the equalizer for Alex Isabirye’s coached charges as the opening half ended one goal apiece.

With the game destined for a draw, Tazan Kambugu had other ideas altogether scoring a last minute last winner.

This was Kyetume’s home win of the season in two games following a one all draw away to Amuka Bright Stars last week.

They play a wounded Kataka this Thursday at the San Siro Stadium in Mbale in one of the 9 matches on the day.

Match Day 4 Fixtures:

Thursday, 22nd November 2018:

Rwenzori Group:

Kiboga Young Vs Kansai Plascon – Bamusussuta S.S play-ground, Kiboga

Dove Vs Kireka United – Katushabe Play-ground, Masindi

Bumate United Vs Kabale Sharp – Christ High School play-ground, Bundibugyo

Kira United Vs Ntinda United – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Water Vs Kitara – Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Namboole

Elgon Group:

Bukedea Town Council Vs Wakiso Giants – Emokori play-ground, Bukedea

Doves All Stars Vs Nebbi Central – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Kataka Vs Kyetume – CRO Stadium, San Siro – Mbale

JMC Hippos Vs UPDF – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Saturday,24th November 2018: