Heathens, Kobs in routine wins as Warriors stand tall in Entebbe to seal remarkable comeback triumph over Mongers

Kobs 88-08 Walukuba Barbarians

Heathens 51-12 Jinja Hippos

Rhinos 03-17 Black Pirates

Mongers 19-21 Warriors

Buffaloes 33-12 Rams

Title contenders Kobs and Heathens picked maximum points in the National Rugby Premiership over the weekend.

Kobs’ Adrian Kasito (with the ball) maneuvers through Barbarians defense. (Photo: Denise Bwaha)

Kobs sliced Walukuba Barbarians 88-3 in a lunch time try fest at Legends. Justin Kimono, Robert Aziku, Colin Kimbowa, Adnan Mutebi, Daniel Ortega, Ivan Kirabo, Augustine Kasansula and Conrad Mukwaya all crossed for Kobs who maintain their spot at the top of the table.

Heathens’ Michael Wokorach (Photo: John Batanudde)

Heathens ripped another Jinja side, Hippos, 51-12. Paul Masendi, Trevor Ochan, Aziz Khan and Cox Muhigwa all crossed for Heathens. David Wako and Denis Etwau crossed for the Jinja side with Maxwell Ebong adding extras on Etwau’s try.

Action between Pirates and Rhinos (Photo: Denise Bwaha)

Defending champions Black Pirates kept their winning streak going, with their second win from as many games, albeit not as convincing. Player of the match Haruna Muhammad and Desire Ayera marked their return to the starting team with a try each, both converted by David Busingye who also scored a penalty in the 17-03 win over Rhinos who points came through David Otwi’s early penalty.

Buffaloes players celebrate (Photo: John Batanudde)

Toyota Buffaloes recovered from the season opening day defeat to Heathens with a bonus point win against Rams. Stephen Alul, Nicholas Byarugaba, Innocent Gwoktho all crossed the white line while Daniel Katerega and Eddie Kayima got some points off the boot in the 33-12 win over Rams.

Warriors during a team talk

Warriors impressive start to the season continued with a come from down 21-19 win over Mongers in Entebbe.