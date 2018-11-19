Komakech, Mugume make Uganda Kobs team for South Sudan return leg | AFCON U-23 Qualifiers

Mustapha Kizza, Steven Mukwala and Duncan Seninde all make the trip to South Sudan

TOTAL AFCON U-23 Return leg Qualifier:

South Sudan vs Uganda Kobs (Uganda leads 1-0 from the first leg)

Tuesday 20th November 2018

South Sudan vs Uganda U23

At Juba Stadium

The Uganda national U-23 team (The Kobs) has departed for Juba city, South Sudan ahead of the return leg in the AFCON U-23 return leg slated for Tuesday, 20th November 2018.

The traveling team named by head coach Wasswa Bossa has two new players who never made the 18 man team in the first leg.

Nyamityobora left back Alex Komakech and Police’s Ashraf Mugume replace Proline’s David Owori and URA’s Ronald Kigongo respectively.

The delegation has 27 people in total with 18 players and 9 officials.

They departed for Juba from Entebbe International Airport on Monday morning at 11 AM aboard Rwandair on flight WP 0434.

Mustafa Kizza’s last gasp minute penalty ensured Uganda Kobs carry a slim 1-0 lead heading to the return leg at Juba Stadium.

Bbosa is assisted by Charles Ayiekoh Lukula with former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Sadiq Wassa the goalkeeping coach.

Wasswa Bbosa, Uganda Kobs coach

The winner on aggregate will face Tunisia at the next stage of the qualifiers.

FUFA Executive committee member Abdul Lukooya Ssekabira is the head of delegation.

Traveling squad to South Sudan:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara, Saidi Keni

Defenders:

Musitafa Mujuzi, Musitafa Kizza, Geoffrey Wasswa, Rashid Toha,

Bashir Asiku, Alex Komakech

Midfielders:

Ashiraf Mugume, Lawrence Bukenya, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello,

Julius Poloto, Joseph Junior Semujju, Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde,

Forwards: Joel Madondo, Steven Desse Mukwala, Trevor Ssemakula

Officials:

Leader of delegation: Abdul Lukooya Sekabira

Head coach: Charles Wasswa Bbosa

Assistant coach: Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

Goalkeeper Trainer: Wassa Sadiq

Team Physician: Yahaya Katumba

Team coordinator: Joseph Kasana

Media officer: Farid Mpagi

Delegates: Farouk Kigongo Semakula and John Bosco Masiko