Nemostars edge inexperienced UCU Doves to 2018 National Volleyball League title

2018 National Volleyball League champions Nemostars (Photo: Calvin Yen | Montage Media)

National Volleyball League Playoff finals Game 3

Nemostars 3-2 UCU Doves | 23-25; 26-24; 25-22; 19-25, 15-9

Nemostars were crowned 2018 National Volleyball League champions on Sunday night after defeating UCU Doves in the winner take all game at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.



Nemo won the game 3-2 (23-25; 26-24; 25-22; 19-25, 15-9) to be crown champions for a second year running and fifth overall.



UCU started with momentum from Game 2 winning the opening set 25-23 thanks largely to improved reception Mark Okurut and Elias Isiagi.

However the university side fell in the subsequent two sets but recovered in style to force the decider with Isaac Omongin and Samuel Engwau eluding Nemo’s block.



In the decisive set, experience prevailed with setter Smith Okumu and attacker George Aporu getting the job done for Nemo.

Nemostars will join UCU – winners of the national clubs championship – to represent the country at next year’s Africa Clubs Championship.

In the ladies category, Nkumba University made light work of Ndejje University winning game two on Saturday to take the title.