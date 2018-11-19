Nigeria Super Eagles Vs Uganda Cranes: Injury sidelines Germany born defender Balogun

Nigeria Super Eagles Germany born defender Leon Aderemi Balogun will not play against Uganda Cranes because of injury

International Friendly Match:

Nigeria Super Eagles Vs Uganda Cranes

Tuesday, 20th November 2018

Nigeria Super Eagles defender Leon Aderemi Balogun will not play in Tuesday’s international friendly match against the Cranes of Uganda because of injury.

According to Complete Sports Nigeria, a web portal based in the West African country, the Germany born Nigerian will not feature in the game against Uganda after sustaining a knock from the previous match.

The Brighton and Hove defender picked up a knock the Super Eagles one all draw with South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, a result that booked them a slot at AFCON 2019.

Balogun flew back to his base in England immediately direct from Johannesburg for further checkups.

The Super Eagles traveled to Asaba, Delta State on Sunday evening ahead of their friendly game against Uganda Cranes.

Uganda Cranes is expected to reach Asaba by noon on Monday having spent the night in Lagos.

Uganda will also miss the services of their captain and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango, experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko, Joseph Ochaya, as well as forwards Faruku Miya and Edrisa Lubega.

Nigeria Super Eagles Team:

Vicent Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba Stars), William Paul Troost-Ekong (Udinese), Kenneth Josiah Omeruo (CD Leganes, on loan from Chelsea), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn 07, Germany), Oghenekaro Peter Etebo (Stoke City), Ugochukwu John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er), Alexander Chuka Iwobi (Arsenal), Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Kelechi “Kali” Nwakali (Port B), Kelechi Promise Iheanacho (Leicester City), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Isaac Great Success Ajayi (Watford), Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru (Galatasatray, on loan from Everton), Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze (Villarreal CF B), Oluwafemi Ajayi (Al Ahly), Mikel Ndubusi Agu (Vitoria De Setubal, on loan from Porto), Brian Oladapo Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow)