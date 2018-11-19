Onduparaka Vs Ndejje Preview: Caterpillars pursue to arrest bad form

Assistant Referee

Tuesday November 20,

Onduparaka Vs Ndejje University – Green Light stadium, Arua 4.30pm

Onduparaka will be eager to return to winning ways when they host newly promoted Ndejje University at Green Light stadium, Arua.

The Caterpillars have gone three successive games without picking maximum points and have only managed a single win in the last five outings.

Asaph Mwebaze’s side dropped to 7th on the log with a draw at Tooro United but have a chance to move up to 5th with a decent win over Ndejje University who lie 12th with 6 points.

The Students are also struggling in the new division and have registered four losses in the last five games winning just once.

The hosts will rely on Ceaser Okhuti and Vianney Sekajugo for goals while the visitors will hope Dickens Kilama and Joel Nasasira are in good form on the day.