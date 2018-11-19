Onyango reveals most scary striker he has faced

Razak Omotoyossi

Denis Onyango finally revealed the most fearsome centre forward he has faced so far since he began keeping goal for the Uganda Cranes.

The team captain who guided the Cranes back to the Africa Cup of Nations for the second successive time admitted facing many quality strikers but none beats former Benin international, Razak Omotoyossi.

“I have faced so many quality strikers,” stated Onyango while appearing on NBS The Score on Sunday. “But I pick Omotoyossi as one the most frightening in my international career,” he added.

“He was complete, could beat the defenders and had a rocket of a shot. Oh My!” he exclaimed.

Back on June 8, 2018, the former Zamalek and FC Metz forward scored twice against Onyango in a 4-1 demolition of the Cranes in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

He also scored at Namboole against Posnet Omwony, Onyango’s senior then.

“What he did to me, he did to Posnet. The way he turned Ibra (Sekagya) and Timo (Batabaire) just tells you how good he was.

Onyango who hinted at international retirement on Saturday however refused to tell the nation the best player he has played alongside in the Cranes team.