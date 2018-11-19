Preview: Pride at stake as Nigeria Super Eagles host Uganda Cranes | International Friendly Match

Uganda Cranes takes on Nigeria at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Akwa Ibom State

International Friendly Match:

Nigeria Super Eagles Vs Uganda Cranes

Tuesday, 20 th November 2018

November 2018 Stephen Keshi Stadium, Akwa Ibom (7 PM)

A distant 35 places separate Nigeria from Uganda as per the October 2018 latest Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) Rankings.

Nigeria Super Eagles is currently 44th on the 211 FIFA Member Associations as Uganda Cranes seat 79th.

As the two countries lock horns at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Akwa Ibom state during an international friendly match, it will be one game that will serve right to achieve several objectives.

First, there is pride to play for as the two countries sealed their AFCON 2019 tickets over the week.

Then, the result on the day will impart the eventual FIFA rankings for November, and again, this international build up will provide that rich plat form to test out the different players and partnerships for the two sides.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre continues with the team building process since December last year when he took charge.

With AFCON 2019 under his belt, the Frenchman now wants to build a formidable side, one that will compete rather than participate on the African continent at the main championship;

Sebastien Desabre

I want to use the build up against Nigeria to try out a couple of players in the various positions. It will also be an opportune moment for the players to prove their worth ahead of our last qualifier next year and the AFCON finals in Cameroon Sebastien Desabre

His counterpart at the helm of the Nigerian side Gernot Rohr has a star-studded entity.

Gernot Rohr was commentator during the AFCON 2017 Championship in Gabon

Rohr, like Desabre needs to take a close scrutiny of his side well in time ahead of next year’s AFCON.

Ahmed Musa celebrates a goal for Nigeria Super Eagle at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

He has a galaxy of stars like Saudi-Arabia based Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr), Leicester City’s, William Paul Troost-Ekong (Udinese), Peter Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City), Alexander Chuka Iwobi (Arsenal), Kelechi “Kali” Nwakali (Porto B), Kelechi Promise Iheanacho (Leicester City), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Isaac Great Success Ajayi (Watford), Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru (Galatasatray, on loan from Everton), Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze (Villarreal CF B), Oluwafemi Ajayi (Al Ahly), Mikel Ndubusi Agu (Vitoria De Setubal, on loan from Porto) and Brian Oladapo Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) to mention but a few.

Missing players:

Both countries have notable players missing the game for various reasons.

Cranes captain, arguably Africa’s most on-form goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Croatian based Faruku Miya, SV Ried’s Edrisa “Torres” Lubega, TP Mazembe’s Joseph Ochaya and Simba Sports Club defender Murushid Jjuuko did not travel to West Africa.

Denis Onyango

Onyango, Miya, Lubega and Jjuuko took part in the 1-0 win over Cape Verde at Namboole Stadium and Ochaya was among the un-used subsistutes.

Nigeria will dearly miss Brighton and Hove defender Leon Aderemi Balogun following a knock in the game against South Africa on Saturday at the FNB stadium.

In that game, Nigeria held South Africa to a one all draw and book a slot at AFCON 2019.

The last meeting at the same venue happened in 2016 when Uganda beat Nigeria 1-0 courtesy of Miya’s goal.

Striker Patrick Henry Kaddu traveled with the Uganda Cranes in Nigeria | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes Squad in Nigeria:

Goalkeepers: Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Right Back: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Officials: Sebastien Desabre (Head coach), Mathias Lule (Assistant coach), Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach), D’Antonio Jerome (Trainer), Chrispus Muyinda (Team manager)

Nigeria Super Eagles Team:

Vicent Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba Stars), William Paul Troost-Ekong (Udinese), Kenneth Josiah Omeruo (CD Leganes, on loan from Chelsea), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn 07, Germany), Oghenekaro Peter Etebo (Stoke City), Ugochukwu John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er), Alexander Chuka Iwobi (Arsenal), Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Kelechi “Kali” Nwakali (Port B), Kelechi Promise Iheanacho (Leicester City), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Isaac Great Success Ajayi (Watford), Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru (Galatasatray, on loan from Everton), Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze (Villarreal CF B), Oluwafemi Ajayi (Al Ahly), Mikel Ndubusi Agu (Vitoria De Setubal, on loan from Porto), Brian Oladapo Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow)